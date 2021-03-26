Weekly report: Alabama K-12 schools COVID-19 numbers drop in third week of March

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools dropped more than 200 cases statewide in the third week of March.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Alabama State Department of Education reported 181 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools last week, down from 387 reported on March 19, according to the Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard.

Auburn City Schools reported less than five cases, identical to its last reporting of less than five cases. Lee County Schools reported less than five cases at its schools, identical from its last reporting of less than five cases.

Opelika City Schools reported zero cases, down from its last report of less than five cases, and Chambers County Schools reported zero cases, identical to its previous report of zero cases. Tallapoosa County went unreported this week, after previously reporting less than five cases in the March 19 update, according to the dashboard.

Tallassee City Schools went unreported this week, after previously reporting less than five cases on March 19. Macon County Schools reported less than five cases this week after going unreported in the March 12 weekly update.