Weekly report: Alabama school systems see another drop in COVID-19 cases

Alabama school systems saw another drop in the number of new positive COVID-19 cases in the first week of March.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Alabama State Department of Education reported 672 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools last week, down from 848 reported on Feb. 26, according to the Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard.

Auburn City Schools reported nine cases, up from its last reporting of less than five cases. Lee County Schools reported 19 cases at its schools, up from its last reporting of 16 cases.

Opelika City Schools reported less than five cases, down from the last report of five cases, and Chambers County Schools reported seven cases, up from its previous report of less than five cases. Tallapoosa County reported 11 cases, down from its previous report of 12 cases, according to the dashboard.

Tallassee City Schools reported five cases, identical from its previous report of five cases. Macon County Schools reported zero cases after reporting eight cases in the most recent update.

Phenix City Schools reported six cases, down from its previous report of seven cases. Lanett City Schools reported zero cases, identical to its previous report of zero cases.