Weekly report: COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools rise statewide but remain low in east Alabama

Alabama school systems saw more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases from March 29 to April 2.

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education reported 236 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools last week, up from 181 reported on March 26, according to the Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard.

Auburn City Schools reported less than five cases, identical from its last reporting of less than five cases. Lee County Schools did not report COVID-19 cases in the past week, after reporting less than five cases in the March 26 update.

Opelika City Schools reported less than five cases, up from the last report of zero cases, and Chambers County Schools did not report COVID-19 cases to the ADPH, after its previous report of zero cases. Tallapoosa County reported zero cases, after not reporting COVID-19 cases in the March 26 update.

Tallassee City Schools reported zero cases, after going unreported in the March 26 update. Macon County Schools did not report COVID-19 cases to the ADPH, after reporting zero cases in the March 26 report.