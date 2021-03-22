Weekly report: Less than five cases at majority of area public schools

For the second week in a row, the majority of area public schools reported five or less confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Alabama State Department of Education reported 387 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools last week, down from 519 reported on March 12, according to the Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard.

Auburn City Schools reported less than five cases, down from its last reporting of five cases. Lee County Schools reported less than five cases at its schools, identical from its last reporting of less than five cases.

Opelika City Schools reported less than five cases, identical from its last report of less than five cases, and Chambers County Schools reported zero cases, down from its previous report of less than five cases. Tallapoosa County reported less than five cases, identical from its previous report of less than five cases, according to the dashboard.

Tallassee City Schools reported less than five cases, identical from its previous report of less than five cases. Macon County Schools reported less than five cases this week after going unreported in the March 12 weekly update.