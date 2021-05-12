What do Auburn High engineering students do for a senior prank? Build a Minecraft Creeper on campus.

There's a Minecraft Creeper on Auburn High’s campus.

Brayden Noh, a graduating senior at Auburn High School, and five other senior students decided to prank the school on their final day of class by building the giant character from the game Minecraft on campus.

The prank team consisted of Noh, Gabriel Au, John Stanwick, Ben Davis and Jeremy Wang, who built the boxy structure Wednesday morning after purchasing boxes, spray paint and tape over the weekend.

Noh said the seniors planned to put the Creeper on the roof, but that violated school rules - and it rained Monday morning.

Calling it an “art piece,” the students built the structure out of Home Depot cardboard boxes from Noh’s garage. The painted green monster stands guarded by yellow caution tape and has drawn attention from other students stopping to pose with the creature, Noh said. He said he's "shocked" it hasn't been destroyed.

“We are all students who took engineering programs at Auburn High School, so building this large box sculpture was a way to show that we could collaborate and build a cool idea in just few days,” Noh said in an email.

