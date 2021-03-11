'What we're looking for is continued pressure': Auburn Students and Community for Change respond to Auburn University's diversity, equity and inclusion changes

Calling Auburn University’s latest diversity, equity and inclusion policy changes “unsatisfactory,” Auburn Students and Community for Change asks for campus leaders to acknowledge all of the needs addressed in the group’s racial equity demands letter.
Auburn Students and Community for Change posted to Instagram its correspondence with Auburn University President Jay Gogue Monday evening, following changes to the University’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies announced Monday morning.
“The main thing we want to amplify is that Gogue’s response wasn’t sufficient,” Jediael Fraser, a founding member of Auburn Students and Community for Change, said in a phone interview. “In his response to us, Gogue seemed to kind of get at addressing two of our demands, but failed to even address those and then the 10 other demands were ignored all together.”
Members of the group sent a joint list of demands to Gogue, University chief operating officer Lt. Gen. Ronald Burgess, and Provost Bill Hardgrave on March 1 and received a response from Gogue last Friday, three days ahead of the University’s official announcement, the emails read.
Two specific policy changes addressed by the Presidential Task Force for Opportunity and Equity – a campus-wide diversity, equity and inclusion training and need-based scholarships – fall short of the group’s demands, the post reads. Ten demands, including a center for Black student advocacy, faculty research and a new climate study, went unmentioned in Gogue’s announcement, the post reads.
Gogue wrote in Monday’s announcement that several of the group’s initiatives have been implemented on campus and others will be discussed with senior leadership and the task force.
“Our call is for tuition assistance for Black students, not more need-based scholarships,” the Auburn4Change post reads. “The EverFi diversity, equity and inclusion training that administration is planning to implement in Fall 2021 does not enforce any accountability for racial equity decision makers.”
Auburn Students and Community for Change members include University faculty, staff, students and Lee County community members, originally formed to organize the summer Auburn Protest for Black Lives.
Gogue addressed in Monday’s announcement the Demands for Racial Equity letter from the Auburn Students & Community for Change, saying he does not agree with the group’s characterization of the actions or motives of Auburn leadership.
“I emphatically stated there has been no attempt from Auburn’s senior leadership nor the task force to deceive, exploit or abuse Black and POC students, staff, faculty and alumni,” Gogue’s email reads. “Let me make clear that white supremacy, racism, sexism, misogynoir, xenophobia and homophobia have no place in the Auburn Family nor on the Auburn campus.”
Continued pressure, Fraser says, is Auburn Students and Community for Change’s next step.
“So what we’re looking for is continued pressure because these are a number of areas that alumni, students, faculty, staff has continually been trying to place pressure for,” Fraser said. “And so for Gogue to ignore them and to also in the same breath claim that Auburn is free of any white supremacy and is not a place for anti-Blackness is a really ironic and disrespectful display of dismissing the community’s concerns and demands.”
“We’re looking for any campus units, any outside off-campus units to agree with us that racial equity is an issue at Auburn; to keep putting that pressure and to not be satisfied with this response,” Fraser said.
Auburn Students and Community for Change is not affiliated with Auburn University. For more information, visit the organization’s website at auburn4change.wordpress.com.