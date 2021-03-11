'What we're looking for is continued pressure': Auburn Students and Community for Change respond to Auburn University's diversity, equity and inclusion changes

“I emphatically stated there has been no attempt from Auburn’s senior leadership nor the task force to deceive, exploit or abuse Black and POC students, staff, faculty and alumni,” Gogue’s email reads. “Let me make clear that white supremacy, racism, sexism, misogynoir, xenophobia and homophobia have no place in the Auburn Family nor on the Auburn campus.”

Continued pressure, Fraser says, is Auburn Students and Community for Change’s next step.

“So what we’re looking for is continued pressure because these are a number of areas that alumni, students, faculty, staff has continually been trying to place pressure for,” Fraser said. “And so for Gogue to ignore them and to also in the same breath claim that Auburn is free of any white supremacy and is not a place for anti-Blackness is a really ironic and disrespectful display of dismissing the community’s concerns and demands.”

“We’re looking for any campus units, any outside off-campus units to agree with us that racial equity is an issue at Auburn; to keep putting that pressure and to not be satisfied with this response,” Fraser said.

Auburn Students and Community for Change is not affiliated with Auburn University. For more information, visit the organization’s website at auburn4change.wordpress.com.

