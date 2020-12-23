What's changing and staying the same in Auburn City Schools for spring semester

Here's what students and families can expect in the upcoming semester at Auburn City Schools, according to its Returning to Learning Spring 2021 plan.
Here’s what's new:
- Students may only change from traditional to remote during the school year’s third quarter, Jan. 5 to March 5. No transitions will be made in the fourth quarter — March 15 to May 20.
- Written statements from a healthcare provider may be required from a student enrolled in traditional learning with either a positive diagnosis or positive exposure to COVID-19. Schools will notify families if a written statement is needed.
- Assessments required by the Alabama State Department of Education such as the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program and ACT Plus Writing will be administered at school regardless of the student’s learning environment.
Here’s what's staying the same:
- Both remote and traditional learning environments will be offered.
- Students and faculty will be required to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing "as much as feasible," and they are encouraged to wash their hands frequently.
- The school system will follow current guidance of local state and nation health officials.
Auburn City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the learning plan at their Dec. 8 meeting. The spring semester runs from Jan. 5 to May 20.