When will Auburn University resume on-site campus operations? Soon

Auburn University plans to resume full on-site campus operations in the near future.

The university announced Friday that it will resume full on-site operation on Feb. 8, an email to Auburn University employees states.

The move comes a week after Auburn said faculty with in-person classes could continue to teach remotely until Jan. 31.

The email says the one-week extension “will allow for the additional review of COVID-19 policy changes recently announced by the Biden administration and supervisors to transition all remote employees back to campus in alignment with safety protocol.”

All optional remote instruction is set to end on Feb. 7. Auburn University faculty with questions about classrooms should contact their department head or chair, the email states.

University employees who are working remotely should prepare to return to campus by Feb. 8, the email adds.

Auburn’s spring semester began on Jan. 11. The university said 113 new COVID-19 cases were self-reported to the school during the week ending on Jan. 17, the highest total since September 2020, according to Auburn University data.

