White House COVID-19 task force's Dr. Deborah Birx visits Auburn

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visited Auburn University on Thursday and had strong words for school parents.
“We did see parents that did not have masks on,” Birx said about what she and her team saw when driving Auburn’s campus. “Parents, you need to wear a mask here, you need to wear a mask at home. That’s just fundamental to what we need to do for each other.”
Birx spent Thursday meeting with Auburn University leadership, community officials and state health officials. Her team also spent time driving around Auburn’s campus to get an idea of what students, family members and alumni are doing.
“I will tell you that the students are being very compliant about their mask-wearing, their physical distancing and I’m sure they’re doing a great job with hand washing,” Birx said. “Just to all of the parents and alumni of Auburn students, you need to do the same thing.”
She also stressed that parents and alumni need to be practicing the same things on Auburn’s campus while at home.
“You need to really be utilizing your mask, physical distancing, the handwashing and protecting those in your family and in your households and your environment that have vulnerabilities,” Birx said.
Birx also said she planned to meet with Auburn students, who tend to offer insightful information.
“Meeting with students across the SEC has been really informative to really understand what their challenges are and really how they’ve been consulted on how to bring both the school, the community and the students together in one help,” she said.
One SEC
Auburn University was one of the last Southeastern Conference schools visited by Birx, who has spent the past months traveling the country to better understand the spread of COVID-19.
“[I have been on the] road to really understand what’s happening across the country, to be in deep dialogue with mayors, with community, with governors, with administrations, school and faculty, and why is that?" Birx said. “It’s because that dialogue allows you to really understand what policies are working, what needs to be changed, what is really difficult for people.”
Birx was in Tuscaloosa at the University of Alabama on Friday, Sept. 11, and was at Louisiana State University on Tuesday. Birx said that she has been impressed with how SEC schools have come together to help bring their students back to campuses safely.
“I’ve really been impressed that competitive groups have come together united in a goal of protecting their students and making sure the communities remain healthy,” she said. “I think what has come out of this is one SEC. Not an SEC of constant competition, but an SEC that shared information across of its schools over the summer.”
Birx attributed Auburn and other SEC schools being able to have in-person classes and students on campus to thorough planning before the fall semester.
“I think we have seen across the SEC strong planning through the summer,” she explained. “Getting high buy-in from each of those organizations and also by bringing the student-athletes back in the June-July timeframe, allowing them to really understand how athletes and how students would interact, how the new campus would feel and more importantly what to do with quarantining and isolations.”
Birx added that it is also important for schools to monitor COVID-19 activity through wastewater analysis or routine testing. She said the CDC is working with SEC schools and a few other schools to understand isolation and quarantine through every day or every other day tests.
First football game
Birx also touched on the SEC kicking off its 2020 football season on Saturday. She spent time Thursday speaking about Auburn University’s plan to have a safe football season with fans in the stands.
She was impressed with the social distancing guidelines in place throughout the stadium and feels Auburn’s plan to allow mostly students to attend its first game of the season is wise.
“They have the data on their students,” Birx said. “They know how few symptomatic cases they have right now and they’ve seen a real drop.”
Auburn University said 53 new virus cases were reported to the school during the week ending on Sept. 20, about half as many as the previous week. The school also reported a 0 percent positivity rate among those tested through its sentinel testing, according to data released Tuesday.
Birx also said it is just as important to make sure visiting fans and non-Auburn University students know the rules and understand social distancing guidelines at Jordan-Hare Stadium and for school officials to know what is happening virus wise at other SEC schools.
“It’s really important that the opposing team that you understand the epidemiology of where the team is coming from,” she said. “I think many of you experienced what happened after Memorial Day where the virus came in from elsewhere and really with people on vacation and there was significant virus spread.”
Jordan-Hare Stadium’s capacity will be reduced to about 20 percent to begin the football season.
Alabama’s situation
Birx visited Alabama in July during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Almost every county in the state had more than 10 percent test positivity to COVID-19 when Birx visited.
Since then, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey instituted a mask mandate and strong mitigation efforts. Due to these statewide efforts, about 20-22 percent of all counties in the state have a 10 percent virus positivity testing rate now, Birx said.
“Due to the great work of you all, following the mitigation methods put forward by Gov. Ivey from the mask mandate…and the work you’ve done with the hand hygiene and most importantly the work you’ve done to protect your family members and really decreasing those kinds of gatherings that we know around the South created additional spread in households and neighborhoods,” she said.
Alabama’s current mask mandate is set to expire on Friday, Oct. 2, but Birx thinks it needs to be extended.
“If you look at what happened within two weeks of the mask mandate, you can see the dramatic decline in cases here in Alabama,” she said.
There were 133,433 confirmed cases, 14,773 probable cases and 2,349 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Thursday night, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The combined total of virus cases in the state was 148,206.
Local numbers
Lee County had the most new confirmed and probable cases on Wednesday with 32 new confirmed and three new probable virus cases. There were 3,843 confirmed virus cases and 1,986 probable cases for a combined total of 5,829 virus cases in Lee County as of Thursday night.
Chambers County added five new confirmed cases and one probable case and Russell County added 11 new confirmed cases and two new probable cases. Tallapoosa County added five new confirmed cases and two probable cases and Macon County added one new confirmed case Wednesday, according to ADPH data.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for other east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 891 confirmed, 260 probable, 1,151 combined
- Macon County – 430 confirmed, 50 probable, 480 combined
- Russell County – 1,637 confirmed, 107 probable, 1,744 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 977 confirmed, 169 probable, 1,146 combined
The following is the average number of new confirmed cases, excluding probable cases, in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 2
- Lee County – 18
- Macon County — 1
- Russell County — 5
- Tallapoosa County — 2
Of the 2,349 reported deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 50 from Lee County, 17 from Macon County, two from Russell County and 84 from Tallapoosa County.
