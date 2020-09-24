White House COVID-19 task force's Dr. Deborah Birx visits Auburn

“Meeting with students across the SEC has been really informative to really understand what their challenges are and really how they’ve been consulted on how to bring both the school, the community and the students together in one help,” she said.

One SEC

Auburn University was one of the last Southeastern Conference schools visited by Birx, who has spent the past months traveling the country to better understand the spread of COVID-19.

“[I have been on the] road to really understand what’s happening across the country, to be in deep dialogue with mayors, with community, with governors, with administrations, school and faculty, and why is that?" Birx said. “It’s because that dialogue allows you to really understand what policies are working, what needs to be changed, what is really difficult for people.”

Birx was in Tuscaloosa at the University of Alabama on Friday, Sept. 11, and was at Louisiana State University on Tuesday. Birx said that she has been impressed with how SEC schools have come together to help bring their students back to campuses safely.