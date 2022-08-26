Will Waggoner goes big as new band director at Opelika High School

Will Waggoner, the new band director at Opelika High School, says he has always been interested in big things. First there was the piano. Then there was the desire to play big brass instruments. That eventually grew into playing in large marching bands.

It should be no surprise, then, that Waggoner would eventually go on to direct the band at a high school as big as Opelika.

“It's always been a goal to work at a larger school where the community plays a big role in the band program,” Waggoner said. “If you are in Opelika, that is exactly the case.”

But to get here, Waggoner, like most musicians, started small, in his bedroom.

“I’ve always loved music,” he said. “As a child I was always playing music in my room.”

Musical family

Waggoner was raised in a musical family in Huntsville. His mother played the trumpet in her high school band, and all his siblings play the trumpet as well. Waggoner also caught the music bug and started taking piano lessons when he was 5. Like his mom and siblings, he went on to play brass, though his love for big things led him to become what he calls a “low brass guy.”

“I wanted to play the tuba, but my mom said our car wasn't big enough,” Waggoner said. “So, I settled on the baby tuba, which is called the euphonium or baritone.”

At 6 years old, Waggoner began playing the euphonium in a church band with the Salvation Army. As he continued to play and learn, it put him ahead of other kids his age. By the time Waggoner started sixth grade, he knew he was already too advanced for the beginning band classes that were being offered at his middle school.

Waggoner decided to cut a deal with the band director. If he could play the last page of the band’s method book, would the director allow him to join the advanced band?

“He kinda didn't really take me seriously,” Waggoner said. “I went into his office and played it. And he's like, ‘Oh, you actually can play,’ so they put me in the advanced band as a sixth grader.”

While he continued to play through middle school and high school, being a band director wasn’t really on Waggoner's mind. While he enjoyed mechanical work and construction, he hadn’t quite figured out his path. His band director, however, set him up with teaching younger kids how to play. Waggoner went from teaching private lessons to one student to instructing at a band camp.

“I tried it, I loved it,” Waggoner said. “The kids ended up doing well at competition, so that started the passion.”

Music education

Waggoner attended the University of North Alabama on a band scholarship. He marched in the Pride of Dixie marching band for five years and earned a degree in music education. He was also in the jazz band, the symphonic band, the wind ensemble and the basketball pep band.

Waggoner went on to Auburn University for graduate school, where he picked up the logistics of being a band director. He eventually earned a master's degree in music education.

“Auburn taught me a lot about that side of it,” he said. “Meeting all the directors was a great experience. I learned a lot from Dr. Jones, Dr. Good, Dr. Spurlin and Dr. Rosener.”

Mike McGlynn, associate director of bands for Opelika High School, taught the drumline at Auburn University while Waggoner was working on his master's degree. Even then, he could see Waggoner’s potential.

“The one thing that stuck out the most was he was an extremely hard worker,” McGlynn said of Waggoner. “He was one of those that just seemed like every time something needed to be done, they could always count on Will to do it. And Will would not only do it but do it right the first time.”

After he graduated from Auburn, Waggoner took a job 11 years ago as band director at Northside High School in Columbus. Waggoner says the most rewarding part of teaching is still seeing his students have that “light bulb” moment when they understand what's being taught to them.

“That's what it's all about,” he said. “Just sharing my experiences with them, making them a better player, seeing them succeed at competition, seeing them get that college scholarship or win that chair challenge - all their hard work paying off - that's the rewarding part.”

Waggoner stayed in touch with McGlynn during his time at Northside. When the band director position at Opelika opened up, he clued Waggoner in.

“The things that he did at his previous school made it evident that he would be a great person and a great fit here,” McGlynn said. “Will has a vision to continue the traditions that are at Opelika and add some new elements to just make them a quality and strong band. He's not only a hard worker, he's also a very good musician, and he also knows how to teach kids at a young age.”

Waggoner jumped at the chance, starting the Opelika job on July 1.

“It seemed like the perfect place for me and my family to come and be a part of the Opelika community,” Waggoner said. “There's tons of community support in Opelika for the band and the administration and that's exactly what I was looking for.”

New guy

Being the new guy on campus means both Waggoner and the students have to get to know one another. He said he's ready for the challenge.

“The biggest thing is, as the new director, we're learning each other and the kids are buying in. So, it's taking that and running with it,” he said.

McGlynn said Waggoner knows how to get bands to achieve excellence.

“Will's track record from where he was before was superior ratings with his concert band and also winning marching competitions with his band, best in class,” McGlynn said. “The kids are seeing his vision is going to get us to that level.”

The Opelika Spirit of the South band consists of the marching band for football and the competition marching band. Each one has a different show they are putting on this year.

For the football band, the show will feature several Elvis songs including "Burning Love," "Can’t Help Falling in Love" and "Hound Dog."

This marks only the second year for the competition band. But both Waggoner and the students are excited about this year’s show, titled "the Dark Side of Rach." It will feature a mixture of classical music and classic rock from the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin.

“It's kind of a spinoff between the Rachmaninoff second and third concertos, 'Paint it Black' and 'Kashmir,'” Waggoner said. “It's a really well written show. The kids are really enjoying it.”

Outside of school, Wagoner enjoys spending time with his wife Kristy and their 5-year-old son Miles. They were married in 2015 and bought their “forever home,” as Waggoner calls it, on Lake Harding, but they spend as much time as they can in Opelika.

“We're always over here shopping and exploring downtown and participate in the food truck festival, stuff like that, because it's so close to our home,” Waggoner said.

Miles, like his dad, is beginning to explore music. Waggoner says Miles has a plastic trumpet he likes to play.

Like any good teacher, Waggoner is gauging his son’s strengths, waiting for him to have that light bulb moment and find his path.

“He’s showing signs,” Waggoner said. “He's right at the age where it's time to start piano lessons, if that's something he wants to do, but I'm not trying to force him one way or the other.”

If he's anything like his dad, it'll probably be big.