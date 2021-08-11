'Your only interest is indoctrinating our children': Parents come to board meeting to blast Auburn City Schools over masks

Parents came out once again to voice their displeasure with the Auburn City Schools Board of Education Tuesday following the board’s decision on July 29 to require masks inside their school buildings, a decision that follows the expertise and recommendations by local and national health professionals.

Local parent Andrea Tobin, who spoke against the mask requirement at the board’s July 29 meeting before the unanimous vote in favor of the mask requirement, said her daughter was sent home from school for not wanting to wear a mask on her first day back at school.

“I went and picked up my daughter … from there, I went to Creekside and picked up my son. I will now be homeschooling both of my children,” Tobin shouted at the board. “Her first day of school was ruined. I blame all of you sitting here tonight for that. I am appalled that the school has become a prison. Instead of educating my children, we are policing them. ...You’re only out for control. Your only interest is indoctrinating our children with your corrupt agenda.”

An Auburn High School student spoke out against the requirement too, and said he had also been sent home from school on his first day for not wanting to wear a mask.