Eight car crashes block I-85 northbound in Opelika

Update: All northbound and southbound lanes in the incident area are open as of 9:30 p.m., according to the Opelika Police Department.

Original story below

Eight separate car crashes have completely blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 around Exit 62 during a foggy Friday night, and commuters are advised to avoid the area, according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

"It would probably be prudent to avoid the area for the next while," Jones said at about 8 p.m. "It has to be a couple of hours at least before it's cleared up."

Jones said state troopers were called out to the incident area before 7 p.m., but that the cause of the incidents remains unknown at this time as well as whether there are any injuries from the incidents.

Lee County sheriff's deputies are assisting in holding traffic at Exit 58 northbound. The southbound lanes were blocked until about 8 p.m. but have since been cleared, according to the Opelika Police Department.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.