Eight cases of UK COVID-19 strain ID'd in Alabama, new virus cases low in east Alabama

Of the 7,391 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 68 are from Chambers County, 87 from Lee County, 32 from Macon County, 21 from Russell County and 123 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,033 probable deaths, 30 are from Chambers County, 54 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, nine from Russell County and 15 from Tallapoosa County.

Variant

ADPH announced Thursday that it is partnering with several private and commercial laboratories in Alabama to expand its ability to identify COVID-19 strains that are known to be more transmissible.

There have been eight variant strains cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant identified in Alabama residents. Only a few of the cases had out-of-state travel prior to illness onset, which indicated the variant strain is already circulating in the state, ADPH said.

The cases of the variant strain were identified in residents of Autauga, Jefferson, Madison, Mobile and Montgomery counties.

“The cases that have been identified correspond with the counties where a small portion of laboratories is collecting specimens for sequencing, so there is much yet to be determined about the variant’s spread,” a news release from ADPH reads. “The variant was first identified in the United Kingdom.”

