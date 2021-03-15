Eight movies vie for the Oscar's Best Picture, here's where to watch them

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 93rd annual Oscars Monday with eight movies vying for Best Picture.
Watching the nominees can be as simple as turning on the TV, yet nearby theatres continue to show select nominated films this spring.
Here’s where to find all eight nominated Best Picture films before the April 25 Academy Award ceremony.
The Father“The Father,” directed by Florian Zeller, stars Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman as a father-daughter duo adapting to changing circumstances when the father, Anthony, develops dementia.
“The Father” can be viewed at AMC Classic Tiger 13, at 1900 Capps Landing near Opelika’s Tiger Town. Beginning Friday, March 26, “The Father” will be available to stream on digital on demand services including Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu and Google Play.
Judas and the
Black Messiah“Judas and the Black Messiah,” directed by Shaka King, is based on the final months of the life of Fred Hampton, the 1969 Chairman of the Black Panther Party’s Illinois chapter, who was betrayed by FBI informant William O’Neal.
“Judas and the Black Messiah” can currently be viewed at select theatres, including AMC Classic Tiger 14. It was on HBO Max until Sunday, March 14.
Mank
“Mank,” directed by David Fincher, focuses on Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he finishes the screenplay “Citizen Kane.”
“Mank” can be viewed on Netflix with a subscription.
Minari
“Minari,” directed by Lee Isaac Chung, tells the story of a Korean-American family moving to Arkansas in pursuit of the American Dream.
“Minari” is available for rent and purchase on video on demand services such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, Xbox, Apple TV Redbox and DirectTV.
Nomadland
“Nomadland,” directed by Chloe Zhao, stars Frances McDormand as a woman leaving home to travel throughout the American West in a van.
“Nomadland” can be viewed at AMC Classic Tiger 14 and AMC Classic Tiger 13 Friday, March 19 through Sunday, March 21. It can also be viewed via Hulu, with a subscription.
Promising Young Woman
“Promising Young Woman,” directed by Emerald Fennell, follows a young woman seeking revenge for her best friend, who was raped.
“Promising Young Woman” can be rented through video on demand services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, and Fandango Now.
Sound of Metal
“Sound of Metal,” directed by Darius Marder, follows the story of what happens to a heavy-metal drummer when he begins to lose his hearing.
“Sound of Metal” can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video.
The Trial of the Chicago 7
“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” directed by Aaron Sorkin, is based on anti-Vietnam War protest leaders put on trial for conspiracy to incite a riot at the 1969 Democratic National Convention.
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” can be viewed on Netflix with a subscription.
Area theatres
AMC Classic Tiger 14, at 2130 East University Dr. in Auburn, is open three days a week, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. AMC Classic Tiger 13, located at 1900 Capps Landing in Opelika, is open Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19 from 1 p.m. 6:45 p.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. March 20 and March 21. For more information, call AMC Classic Tiger 14 at 334-501-0400 and AMC Classic Tiger 13 at 334-364-9959.
Following AMC Safe and Clean policies and procedures, masks are required for guests, but masks may be removed while eating inside both theatres. Social-distancing markers are placed throughout the two theatres.
Winners will be announced at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, April 25. The show will televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. CT. The award show will be broadcast from Los Angeles’ Union Station and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center.
See the complete list on nominations at oscars.org/oscars/ceremonies/2021.