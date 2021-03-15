Eight movies vie for the Oscar's Best Picture, here's where to watch them

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 93rd annual Oscars Monday with eight movies vying for Best Picture.

Watching the nominees can be as simple as turning on the TV, yet nearby theatres continue to show select nominated films this spring.

Here’s where to find all eight nominated Best Picture films before the April 25 Academy Award ceremony.

The Father“The Father,” directed by Florian Zeller, stars Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman as a father-daughter duo adapting to changing circumstances when the father, Anthony, develops dementia.

“The Father” can be viewed at AMC Classic Tiger 13, at 1900 Capps Landing near Opelika’s Tiger Town. Beginning Friday, March 26, “The Father” will be available to stream on digital on demand services including Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu and Google Play.

Judas and the

Black Messiah“Judas and the Black Messiah,” directed by Shaka King, is based on the final months of the life of Fred Hampton, the 1969 Chairman of the Black Panther Party’s Illinois chapter, who was betrayed by FBI informant William O’Neal.