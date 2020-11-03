Election Day 2020: Polls open across Lee County

Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 2, 7 a.m.

Polls officially opened in Lee County at 7 a.m. Registered voters have until 7 p.m. tonight to cast their votes in the 2020 election.

Those who are in line to vote by 7 p.m. Tuesday are eligible to vote no matter how long their wait may be.

Voters in Lee County lined up Tuesday morning even before polls opened.

“I just think it’s important to get your voice out there,” Anna Lattimore said Tuesday morning, lined up to vote at the Frank Brown Rec Center.

Lines stretched outside voting centers at multiple locations across the county, this for an record-breaking election that's already crushed numbers for absentee ballots in Alabama this voting cycle.

“I think it’s important because we’re very lucky to be able to use our voices and show what issues and things are important to us in the next four years — and if we like the direction we’re going or if we want to switch it up and try something different,” Lattimore said.

Registered voters who have not voted absentee can vote at the following Lee County polling sites: