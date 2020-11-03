Election Day 2020: Polls open across Lee County

Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 2, 8:09 a.m.
The line to vote at the EAMC Education Center polling location in Opelika is as long as some voters have ever seen.
Rhonda Cescutti got in line to vote at 7:15 a.m. and the line was wrapped around the building and backed up to the Best Western located near the polling site.
She said she has “never” seen the line as long as it was on Tuesday.
To see a sample ballot detailing what Lee County voters can expect to see in the booth, click here.
To find your polling location, click here.
Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 2, 7:44 a.m.
Voting lines are long at polling locations across Lee County — but moving steadily.
Lines at the EAMC Education Center in Opelika and at Providence Baptist Church in Opelika seemed to stretch more than 100 yards in the hour after polls opened at 7 a.m.
Ballots are being cast, though. Voters who lined up in the 6 a.m. hour at the Frank Brown Rec Center in Auburn and at the EAMC Education Center managed to step through the polling booth by 7:30 a.m.
Long—but swiftly moving—lines at EAMC Education Center pic.twitter.com/iE1O7RsXTr— Shanna Lockwood (@shannalo) November 3, 2020
@oanow long line at Providence Baptist pic.twitter.com/HR6umHUUHG— Adam Sparks 📸 (@adamsparksphoto) November 3, 2020
Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 2, 7 a.m.
Polls officially opened in Lee County at 7 a.m. Registered voters have until 7 p.m. tonight to cast their votes in the 2020 election.
Those who are in line to vote by 7 p.m. Tuesday are eligible to vote no matter how long their wait may be.
Voters in Lee County lined up Tuesday morning even before polls opened.
“I just think it’s important to get your voice out there,” Anna Lattimore said Tuesday morning, lined up to vote at the Frank Brown Rec Center.
Lines stretched outside voting centers at multiple locations across the county, this for an record-breaking election that's already crushed numbers for absentee ballots in Alabama this voting cycle.
“I think it’s important because we’re very lucky to be able to use our voices and show what issues and things are important to us in the next four years — and if we like the direction we’re going or if we want to switch it up and try something different,” Lattimore said.
Registered voters who have not voted absentee can vote at the following Lee County polling sites:
- Beulah High School Gym
- Address: 4918 Lee Rd. 270, Valley
- Clarion Inn
- Address: 1577 S. College St., Auburn
- Covington Park Community Center
- Address: 213 Carver Ave., Opelika
- Providence Baptist Church, West Campus
- Address: Alabama Highway 51
- Opelika Learning Center
- Address: 214 Jeter Ave., Opelika
- Lee County Learning Center
- Address: 5630 Lee Rd. 145, Salem
- Denson Drive Rec Center
- Address: 1102 Denson Dr., Opelika
- Crawford VFD (portable building)
- Address: 10801 Alabama Hwy. 169, Salem
- EAMC Health Resource Center
- Address: 2027 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
- Downtown Marvyn (portable building)
- Address: U.S. 80 and Alabama 51, Opelika
- Opelika SportsPlex
- Address: 1001 Andrews Rd., Opelika
- Beulah VFD Station No. 3
- Address: 8266 Lee Rd. 379, Valley
- Farmville Volunteer Fire Department
- Address: 7647 U.S. 280 West, Auburn
- Smiths Station Senior Center
- Address: 3172 Lee Rd. 242, Smiths Station
- Uptown Waverly
- Address: Standard Deluxe on Patrick Street, Waverly
- Pine Grove Church
- Address: 7235 U.S. 29 North, Opelika
- Mt. Zion Family Enrichment Center
Smiths Station Junior High School Gym
- Address: 1 Day Lilly St., Loachapoka
- Address: 1100 Lee Rd. 298, Smiths Station
- Boykin Community Center
- Address: 410 Boykin St., Auburn
- Glenwood School Gym
- Address: 5801 Summerville Rd., Smiths Station
- Frank Brown Rec Center
- Address: 235 Opelika Rd., Auburn
- Dean Road Rec Center
- Address: 307 S. Dean Rd., Auburn
If you are not sure if you are registered to vote or what polling location you can vote at, click here.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.