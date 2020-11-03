Election Day 2020: Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville speaks after casting vote; Accommodations made for elderly voters

Updated: Tuesday. Nov. 3, 3:01 p.m.
Wait times at the polls ebb and flow Tuesday afternoon, with locations across Lee County largely cruising without major issue.
Poll workers at the Opelika SportsPlex said around 2:30 p.m. that wait times there are around 30 minutes.
Accommodations are being made for individuals at stations like the SportsPlex, where disabled voters and voters over the age of 70 are allowed to go to the front of the line.
Auburn mayor Ron Anders thanked poll workers in a post to Twitter on Thursday morning after his own wait at the polls.
“Spent one hour in line to carry out one of our most important civic responsibilities,” Anders said. “Everyone working hard to expedite the process. Thank you to all who give of their time to provide a safe and responsible system to vote.”
Poll workers have been seen in clad in masks and PPE as thousands of voters move through stations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Wait times at the Boykin Community Center near downtown Auburn, where waits topped an hour earlier in the day, were seemingly shortened by mid-afternoon.
Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 1:37 p.m.
Wait times are topping an hour for some at Boykin Community Center near downtown Auburn in early afternoon hours, seemingly standing as one of the busiest polling locations in the area.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. Voters in line by then are guaranteed the right to vote no matter how long it takes.
Ballots have been across the county today largely without issue, and though Boykin appears to be home to longest waits in Auburn, voters are staying in line.
“It’s a really important election,” said Heather Fordham, of Auburn. “You have to have your voice heard, especially with so many measures on the ballot that could impact our state, local, and even our entire nation’s government.”
Fordham braved that line at Boykin and sported her “#Voted” sticker on her hoodie after.
“I just think it’s important to think about the future,” said Kaylie Patterson.
Auburn city council member Connie Fitch Taylor was at Boykin encouraging voters.
“I think it’s important that people come out to vote simply to exercise their rights and try to get the right person in office,” Taylor said. “We’re not here to tell people who to vote for, but we’re encouraging people to at least come out and vote and exercise your rights.”
Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 11:47 a.m.
Earlier this morning, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville cast his 2020 ballot at the Frank Brown Recreation Center after waiting in line for about 45 minutes with the rest of the local voters.
Tuberville took a few questions from the media after largely avoiding it since his March primary win over Jeff Session.
“It’s kind of weird to vote for yourself and yes, I did vote for myself,” the former Auburn coach said.
Tuberville held a double-digit lead in the polls over Doug Jones, the incumbent senator, going into today’s balloting, but he declined to say whether or not he’ll win the race. He said he hasn’t thought past today’s vote.
“I’ve been working so hard that you never put it into your mind that the end is near… you never put the cart before the horse,” Tuberville said.
When asked about his lack of media availability, he said the plan was to go to the people directly and it worked. Another part of his plan was to support President Donald Trump in his second term; however, Trump is in danger of losing his reelection bid, trailing Democrat Joe Biden in national polls, as well as in several swing states.
“I’ll work with Joe Biden,” Tuberville said. “You’re here as an American; you’re not here as a Republican or Democrat.”
Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 11:30 a.m.
Hundreds stood in line in front of the Smith Station Junior High School in Smiths Station to cast their ballots while facing wait times as long as an hour and a half, according to voters walking out of the polling location.
Chairman of the Lee County Alabama Democratic Convention Jamie Lowe said he is spending the day visiting polling locations across the county, and the lines he’s seen have consistently been long.
“The numbers have been unusual with the record amount of people voting early and what-not, and I thought that would cause a lower turnout at polling locations but that would seem to be not the case,” Lowe said.
To see a sample ballot detailing what Lee County voters can expect to see in the booth, click here.
To find your polling location, click here.
Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 10:40 a.m.
United States Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville has joined the line to vote at the Frank Brown Recreation Center in Auburn. Tuberville, who was the head football coach at Auburn University for 10 years, is running against incumbent Doug Jones.
Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 10:10 a.m.
At the Clarion Inn in Auburn, volunteers have told reporters the wait is 30 minutes. Voters are split into two lines: A-G downstairs and H-Z upstairs. The line for A-G wraps around the building. Clerks estimate thousands of voters so far.
Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 9:55 a.m.
Things appear to be speeding up at the Frank Brown Recreation Center in Auburn, although there is still a considerable wait for voters in line. The wait time is approximately 30 minutes to an hour now after being considerably longer earlier this morning.
Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 8:54 a.m.
Ballots are being cast across the county. The wait time at the Dean Road Rec Center in Auburn was about 45 minutes this hour.
Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 8:27 a.m.
The line is getting longer and longer at the Frank Brown Recreation Center in Auburn, leaving reporters to estimate there could be a three-hour wait at 8 a.m. Voters, though, seem to be in good moods and are not daunted by this morning’s chilly temperatures.
Lee County Commission District 1 candidate Doug Cannon was out with his signs and chatting with voters, well away from the front door of the polling station. He said he’s running for the seat, not against his opponent Lindsey Bickerstaff, and he wants to work with the current commissioners — just as Bickerstaff has said. Public safety is his priority.
When asked if he thinks he’ll win the election, Cannon replied, “Yes, sir. I’m in it to win it. If I thought I was going to lose, I wouldn’t be running.”
Bickerstaff told the Opelika-Auburn News last week that he’s running to affect change and incorporate the power of prayer to help his fellow citizens.
Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 8:09 a.m.
The line to vote at the EAMC Education Center polling location in Opelika is as long as some voters have ever seen.
Rhonda Cescutti got in line to vote at 7:15 a.m. and the line was wrapped around the building and backed up to the Best Western located near the polling site.
She said she has “never” seen the line as long as it was on Tuesday.
Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7:44 a.m.
Voting lines are long at polling locations across Lee County — but moving steadily.
Lines at the EAMC Education Center in Opelika and at Providence Baptist Church in Opelika seemed to stretch more than 100 yards in the hour after polls opened at 7 a.m.
Ballots are being cast, though. Voters who lined up in the 6 a.m. hour at the Frank Brown Rec Center in Auburn and at the EAMC Education Center managed to step through the polling booth by 7:30 a.m.
Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 a.m.
Polls officially opened in Lee County at 7 a.m. Registered voters have until 7 p.m. tonight to cast their votes in the 2020 election.
Those who are in line to vote by 7 p.m. Tuesday are eligible to vote no matter how long their wait may be.
Voters in Lee County lined up Tuesday morning even before polls opened.
“I just think it’s important to get your voice out there,” Anna Lattimore said Tuesday morning, lined up to vote at the Frank Brown Rec Center.
Lines stretched outside voting centers at multiple locations across the county, this for an record-breaking election that's already crushed numbers for absentee ballots in Alabama this voting cycle.
“I think it’s important because we’re very lucky to be able to use our voices and show what issues and things are important to us in the next four years — and if we like the direction we’re going or if we want to switch it up and try something different,” Lattimore said.
Registered voters who have not voted absentee can vote at the following Lee County polling sites:
- Beulah High School Gym
- Address: 4918 Lee Rd. 270, Valley
- Clarion Inn
- Address: 1577 S. College St., Auburn
- Covington Park Community Center
- Address: 213 Carver Ave., Opelika
- Providence Baptist Church, West Campus
- Address: Alabama Highway 51
- Opelika Learning Center
- Address: 214 Jeter Ave., Opelika
- Lee County Learning Center
- Address: 5630 Lee Rd. 145, Salem
- Denson Drive Rec Center
- Address: 1102 Denson Dr., Opelika
- Crawford VFD (portable building)
- Address: 10801 Alabama Hwy. 169, Salem
- EAMC Health Resource Center
- Address: 2027 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
- Downtown Marvyn (portable building)
- Address: U.S. 80 and Alabama 51, Opelika
- Opelika SportsPlex
- Address: 1001 Andrews Rd., Opelika
- Beulah VFD Station No. 3
- Address: 8266 Lee Rd. 379, Valley
- Farmville Volunteer Fire Department
- Address: 7647 U.S. 280 West, Auburn
- Smiths Station Senior Center
- Address: 3172 Lee Rd. 242, Smiths Station
- Uptown Waverly
- Address: Standard Deluxe on Patrick Street, Waverly
- Pine Grove Church
- Address: 7235 U.S. 29 North, Opelika
- Mt. Zion Family Enrichment Center
Smiths Station Junior High School Gym
- Address: 1 Day Lilly St., Loachapoka
- Address: 1100 Lee Rd. 298, Smiths Station
- Boykin Community Center
- Address: 410 Boykin St., Auburn
- Glenwood School Gym
- Address: 5801 Summerville Rd., Smiths Station
- Frank Brown Rec Center
- Address: 235 Opelika Rd., Auburn
- Dean Road Rec Center
- Address: 307 S. Dean Rd., Auburn
If you are not sure if you are registered to vote or what polling location you can vote at, click here.
