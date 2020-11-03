Election Day 2020: Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville speaks after casting vote; Accommodations made for elderly voters

Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 11:47 a.m.

Earlier this morning, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville cast his 2020 ballot at the Frank Brown Recreation Center after waiting in line for about 45 minutes with the rest of the local voters.

Tuberville took a few questions from the media after largely avoiding it since his March primary win over Jeff Session.

“It’s kind of weird to vote for yourself and yes, I did vote for myself,” the former Auburn coach said.

Tuberville held a double-digit lead in the polls over Doug Jones, the incumbent senator, going into today’s balloting, but he declined to say whether or not he’ll win the race. He said he hasn’t thought past today’s vote.

“I’ve been working so hard that you never put it into your mind that the end is near… you never put the cart before the horse,” Tuberville said.

When asked about his lack of media availability, he said the plan was to go to the people directly and it worked. Another part of his plan was to support President Donald Trump in his second term; however, Trump is in danger of losing his reelection bid, trailing Democrat Joe Biden in national polls, as well as in several swing states.