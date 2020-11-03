Election Day 2020: Tommy Tuberville defeats Doug Jones for U.S. Senate seat; 60-70% turnout in Lee County

“They had to get hands-on training first thing this morning. The first hour was probably the slowest, and that’s when we had the biggest crush. But I think they learned under pressure, they got it down,” English said.

English said the absentee ballots – all 13,000-plus of them – wouldn’t be all counted until midnight Tuesday or early Wednesday morning. Overall, he estimates that the final turnout will be somewhere between 60-70 percent.

Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7:02 p.m.

U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville met with supporters and the media at his campaign’s watch party in Montgomery and said he spoke to President Donald Trump on the phone earlier today about the election.

“He barely could talk, real hoarse, and we had a conversation about the race,” Tuberville said. “One thing I did tell him was, ‘Mr. President, what you’ve done is you’ve got people out to vote. Whether they like you or don’t like you, everybody’s voting and they’re voting in Alabama,’ and I think that’s good.’’

If elected as senator, Tuberville said his No. 1 priority would be to work on a stimulus package for those negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.