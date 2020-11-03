Election Day 2020: U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville speaks with media at watch party; 60-70% turnout in Lee County

If you are not sure if you are registered to vote or what polling location you can vote at, click here.

Alabama Senate Candidate Tommy Tuberville met with supporters and the media at his campaign’s watch party in Montgomery and said he spoke to President Donald Trump on the phone earlier today about the election.

“He barely could talk, real hoarse, and we had a conversation about the race,” Tuberville said. “One thing I did tell him was, ‘Mr. President, what you’ve done is you’ve got people out to vote. Whether they like you or don’t like you, everybody’s voting and they’re voting in Alabama, and I think that’s good.’’

If elected as senator, Tuberville said his number one priority would be to work on a stimulus package for those negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.