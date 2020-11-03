Election Day 2020: U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville speaks with media at watch party; Wait times diminishing with polls closing soon

Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7:02 p.m.

U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville met with supporters and the media at his campaign’s watch party in Montgomery and said he spoke to President Donald Trump on the phone earlier today about the election.

“He barely could talk, real hoarse, and we had a conversation about the race,” Tuberville said. “One thing I did tell him was, ‘Mr. President, what you’ve done is you’ve got people out to vote. Whether they like you or don’t like you, everybody’s voting and they’re voting in Alabama,’ and I think that’s good.’’

If elected as senator, Tuberville said his No. 1 priority would be to work on a stimulus package for those negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been across this state many times and I tell you, we’ve got people hurting, people out of jobs, we’ve got small businesses that are going under everyday, we’ve got to get our state opened up even more than it is now,” Tuberville said. “We’ve got to help people that’s hurting, and there’s a lot of people that are hurting.”

The candidate encouraged the people of Alabama to practice safety guidelines in order to stop the spread of the virus.