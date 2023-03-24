This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of the Auburn-Opelika Empty Bowls event. All proceeds from this annual fundraiser go to help the Food Bank of East Alabama.

Empty Bowls will be held Saturday evening at Keisel Park in Auburn from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. The event helps illustrate and raise awareness about those in the community suffering from food insecurities.

Attendees can browse handmade bowls created by local artists and enjoy soup provided by local restaurants. The empty bowls can be taken home and are meant to illustrate the need of those in the community who suffer from food insecurities.

There will also be live musical entertainment, a short presentation, and an opportunity to win prizes.

“It’s a wonderful fundraiser for the Food Bank of East Alabama at Keisel Park,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders earlier this week.

Anders added: “Artists from around our community hand make bowls and you can buy a bowl and then get some soup while you are there, and there’s different kinds of entertainment. It’s a nice night, hopefully the weather will be nice out at Keisel Park and it goes to a great cause.”

According to the Food Bank of East Alabama website, food insecurity is the lack of reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. 57,220 people face hunger across the food bank’s seven-county service area, including Lee County.