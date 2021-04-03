End of an era: O-A News to be printed in Montgomery starting Monday

It’s the end of an era at the Opelika-Auburn News.

Late Sunday night, the company’s printing press off Society Hill Road will print a newspaper for the last time. Starting on Monday, the daily print editions of the Opelika-Auburn News and its other Alabama Group products, including the Dothan Eagle, will be printed in Montgomery by Gannett Publishing Services, which prints the Montgomery Advertiser as well as other newspapers throughout the state.

The O-A News’ management, newsroom, advertising and circulation departments will remain headquartered in Opelika-Auburn and will continue to focus on readers and customers in this area.

“I want to make sure everybody understands there’s not going to be any disruption in service or delivery of our print products,” said Wynn Christian, publisher of the O-A News and president of Lee Enterprises’ Alabama region. “We will continue to reach and engage audiences that value learning about our community and staying informed. That doesn’t change. It’s a matter of how we reach you, whether you’re a print or digital subscriber or you access our content through email newsletters or social media.”