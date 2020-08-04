Envision Opelika bringing awareness to local groups

Envision Opelika kicked off its online “Get To Know” week Monday.

The effort is intended to increase awareness of local community groups, including Creekline Trails, O Grows, the Opelika Character Council and Circles Opelika, a poverty reduction program.

“Our main goal is for Opelikians to get acquainted with the organization and its efforts to make life better for people who live here,” Susan Brinson, a member of Envision Opelika’s board of directors, said. “I think many people in the Opelika business community know who we are and what we do, but I’m not sure that’s true about the average person going about his/her life.”

Since the organization was formed in 2002, Brinson said its focus has been on how to serve city residents. Throughout the week, members of the community are invited to share stories and photos about the organizations they support to the Envision Opelika Facebook page.

It’s encouraged that posts include the tag ‘@envisionopelika’ to help with the page’s visibility and volunteer recruitment.

“That’s the great strength of community-based organizations; they’re formed and run by people who live in the town and know what needs to be accomplished to make it a better place to live,” she explained.