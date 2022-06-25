‘Especially today’: Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said Habitat for Humanity home dedication came just at the right time

In the new home of Jessica Bufford, more than 50 people crammed into her living room and kitchen for a dedication ceremony Saturday morning. Bufford’s home was the 71st home constructed through the work of the Auburn Opelika chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

Mark Grantham, the chapter’s executive director, said these homes are built through the support of donors, volunteers and students in Auburn University’s building science program, who construct the home’s frame and exterior.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit affordable housing ministry that uses the work of thousands of volunteers to build affordable homes for low-income families.

“When I first started doing this, we were like, ‘Where are we going to find the money to start the next house?’” Grantham said. “But now, we’re ready for two, three houses out.”

The dedication ceremony recognized the contributions from sponsors, who assisted in the home’s construction financially or through volunteering.

“If you’ll just look around the room at all of us in here, there are multiple races and denominations and neighborhoods and vocations and interests that are all represented here,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said. “In a day and time when all of the news is about what separates us — especially today — I hope we will all take what happens here this morning and remember that we all came together to make the world a better place.”

After sponsors were recognized from their contributions, the dedication ended with a presentation of the keys to Bufford from community leaders, including Mayor Anders.

“This house is a blessing, and I would like to thank each and every one of you,” Bufford said.

In her new home, Bufford hugged her son Carson with tears in her eyes.

“We’re only successful as an organization, a non-profit organization, because of our community,” Grantham said. “We’re blessed with a wonderful community, business community, our leaders, our church community, regular volunteers that come out and work with us, our partnerships with the school and education communities.

"I mean, we’re so blessed in this community.”