Esperanza House helps local families get ready for school

Since starting Esperanza House six years ago, founder Odalys Silvera has provided assistance to numerous Hispanic families in the Auburn-Opelika area.
“Every year we do Back to School,” Jonna Chizik, a volunteer with the organization said, “where we make sure every kid in our program has back to school supplies, clothes, tennis shoes, basic necessities like the other kids in the community.”
This year, Esperanza House collected donations to provide backpacks filled with supplies to over 100 students, along with boxes of food from the East Alabama Food Bank. Around 50 volunteers donated items, with local ministries like the Cornerstone, Lakeview and Auburn Community churches.
“It’s exciting that they’re going to have the same things as the next person, it’s nothing less,” Odalys said. “I feel the most important thing that they feel is that they’re one more kid in the crowd.”
Carolyn Fichtner of Auburn Community Church, has been working with Silvera and Esperanza House since its beginning.
“It fills us with joy,” she said. “The families we get to meet and serve, and those kids.”
Beth Cofield of Embrace Church got involved with the organization when the pandemic began to affect the local community.
“When COVID-19 hit in March, we reached out to the [Auburn City] school system immediately because these children would be food insecure,” she said.
Cofield found out about Esperanza House through the school system and that they were going to be distributing food to families. In addition to their weekly food distribution during the pandemic, the East Alabama Food Bank has a monthly food distribution program with them.
All of the kids involved in Esperanza House are learning English as a second language at their schools. As a result, it can difficult for them to feel comfortable around other students.
“It’s amazing how they feel. They feel thankful, they feel blessed, they feel like the community loves them because they do know this is the community’s support,” Silvera said. “They don’t feel less than someone else. They feel equal to the person sitting next to them.”
Fichtner’s feelings mirrored Silvera’s.
“In the long run for me, from day one, I felt like if kids are blessed in school, no matter where they came from or what their economical background is,” she said. “Everybody does better.”
