Esperanza House helps local families get ready for school

Since starting Esperanza House six years ago, founder Odalys Silvera has provided assistance to numerous Hispanic families in the Auburn-Opelika area.

“Every year we do Back to School,” Jonna Chizik, a volunteer with the organization said, “where we make sure every kid in our program has back to school supplies, clothes, tennis shoes, basic necessities like the other kids in the community.”

This year, Esperanza House collected donations to provide backpacks filled with supplies to over 100 students, along with boxes of food from the East Alabama Food Bank. Around 50 volunteers donated items, with local ministries like the Cornerstone, Lakeview and Auburn Community churches.

“It’s exciting that they’re going to have the same things as the next person, it’s nothing less,” Odalys said. “I feel the most important thing that they feel is that they’re one more kid in the crowd.”

Carolyn Fichtner of Auburn Community Church, has been working with Silvera and Esperanza House since its beginning.

“It fills us with joy,” she said. “The families we get to meet and serve, and those kids.”

Beth Cofield of Embrace Church got involved with the organization when the pandemic began to affect the local community.