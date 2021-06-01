‘Everybody is welcome’: Pride on the Plains to host family-friendly Auburn Pride Festival at Kiesel Park

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The idea for holding a Pride celebration in Auburn came soon after Pride on the Plains first began and its founding members thought that Auburn had a large enough community to start celebrating its LGBTQ pride and join other cities in the state.

“Montgomery has Capital City Pride, Tuscaloosa has Druid City Pride, Birmingham has Central Alabama Pride, so Auburn was big enough to have its own Pride, so we wanted to start one and we did,” McCollough said. “It's been fun to watch this organization grow over the past four years from what it was. When we started in 2017 I don’t think we had any idea that it would be as impactful as it’s been.”

McCollough said Pride events were important to LGTBQ members of a community, especially those in the South, in helping make them feel accepted.

“Here in the South especially, it’s still stigmatized to be gay, to be lesbian or trans, so these Pride celebrations help make it more acceptable in the community and doesn’t make it seem so taboo,” McCollough said. “It keeps everybody from thinking they’re alone.”

While Auburn as a college town is not as bad as other parts of the state in terms of stigmatizing members of LGBTQ community, McCollough said, there was still work to do in making everyone feel accepted, and Pride festivals were a big part of that.

“Visibility is everything,” McCollough said. “We want people to see that we’re just like everybody else, and we just want to be happy and live our lives and love who we love. It’s making sure that people know that we are here and you are loved no matter who you love, and it’s the next step of the evolution of society in making it more accepting.”

