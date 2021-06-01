‘Everybody is welcome’: Pride on the Plains to host family-friendly Auburn Pride Festival at Kiesel Park

Pride on the Plains, Auburn and Opelika’s LGBTQIA+ Pride organization, will host the annual Auburn Pride Festival at Kiesel Park Saturday complete with vendors and entertainment to spread visibility and acceptance of people of all genders and sexualities.
“Pride celebrations are just a time for the LGBTQ to come together as a family and to celebrate who we are,” said Seth McCollough, president of Pride on the Plains. “A lot of times, especially with LGBTQ youth, they feel like they’re the only ones who feel this way and they’re trapped. If they can see other members of their community out and proud, then hopefully they’ll have the encouragement to be out and proud as well.”
Despite having to cancel in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Auburn Pride Festival will be returning for its third year in what McCollough described as being like Auburn City Fest complete with vendors, food and entertainment for people of all ages, sexualities and genders, and attendance free for everyone.
“It’s all family-friendly, and we welcome everybody of all ages to celebrate Pride with us,” McCollough said. “Everybody is welcome at Pride, and we wouldn’t have gotten as far as we have without our straight allies helping us. … We hope everyone comes out and enjoys a fun day of celebration.”
The Saturday event will last from noon to 6 p.m. and will include live entertainment from both local organizations as well as a lineup of drag entertainers like Ara Besque from Birmingham and Mrs. Kasha Davis and Jiggly Caliente from RuPaul’s Drag Race fame.
The idea for holding a Pride celebration in Auburn came soon after Pride on the Plains first began and its founding members thought that Auburn had a large enough community to start celebrating its LGBTQ pride and join other cities in the state.
“Montgomery has Capital City Pride, Tuscaloosa has Druid City Pride, Birmingham has Central Alabama Pride, so Auburn was big enough to have its own Pride, so we wanted to start one and we did,” McCollough said. “It's been fun to watch this organization grow over the past four years from what it was. When we started in 2017 I don’t think we had any idea that it would be as impactful as it’s been.”
McCollough said Pride events were important to LGTBQ members of a community, especially those in the South, in helping make them feel accepted.
“Here in the South especially, it’s still stigmatized to be gay, to be lesbian or trans, so these Pride celebrations help make it more acceptable in the community and doesn’t make it seem so taboo,” McCollough said. “It keeps everybody from thinking they’re alone.”
While Auburn as a college town is not as bad as other parts of the state in terms of stigmatizing members of LGBTQ community, McCollough said, there was still work to do in making everyone feel accepted, and Pride festivals were a big part of that.
“Visibility is everything,” McCollough said. “We want people to see that we’re just like everybody else, and we just want to be happy and live our lives and love who we love. It’s making sure that people know that we are here and you are loved no matter who you love, and it’s the next step of the evolution of society in making it more accepting.”