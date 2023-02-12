The performing arts centers in Auburn and Opelika are collaborating together for the first time by scheduling a group to perform in both cities this month: the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra.

This orchestra of 32 members was first established in 1972 by a group of young New York freelancers, and they became trailblazers for a collaborative leadership style in which they rehearse and perform without a conductor.

What started as a radical experiment in musical democracy has stood the test of time as the orchestra is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary. The Orpheus Chamber Orchestra showed what’s possible when exceptional artists gather with total faith in the creative process.

“Within its first decade, Orpheus made Carnegie Hall its home and became a global sensation through its tour of Europe and Asia,” the Orpheus website stated.

The orchestra will be traveling to the Auburn-Opelika area with 16 musicians and Italian pianist Alessio Bax will also be joining the tour. Orpheus will be playing different programs in Auburn and Opelika.

The first performance will be at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$59 and are available online at eastalabama.org.

The next day, Feb. 24, the orchestra will perform at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30-$65 and are available online at goguecentertickets.auburn.edu.

Phillip Preston, director of East Alabama Arts, and Chris Heacox, executive director of the Gogue Performing Arts Center, said they’ve been looking for ways to work together for several years.

Heacox said they’d been talking about such an endeavor since he moved to Auburn in 2017 to become the director of the Gogue Center, which opened in 2019. Preston, who’s in his 35th season with the EAA series and has been director since then, said they just needed the right project.

The opportunity arose when Preston got a call from Orpheus as the group was looking for a stop between Virginia and Texas. Then Preston called Heacox.

“This was a really great opportunity because the cost to be able to book an American touring orchestra is very expensive,” Heacox said. “To be able to bring one of the quality of Orpheus here for our community and have them do two different programs 20 minutes apart in our venues was just something we couldn’t pass up.”

Preston added: “With everything else that’s happened in the world, an orchestra that operates and rehearses and conceives of how they do what they do, based on a democratic process, that’s just irresistible.”

Democratic orchestra

Jim Wilson, 58, is a cellist and one of the artistic directors for the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra.

In 1972, during the time the orchestra was forming, Wilson said even small chamber orchestras had conductors, so it was unusual for Orpheus not to have one.

While a symphonic orchestra can have 80 to over 100 musicians, a chamber orchestra is much smaller with about 20 to 35 musicians.

“Orpheus really became kind of a model of conductorless chamber orchestras, and many of them exist now all around the world,” he said.

At the age of 14, Wilson remembers seeing the orchestra perform in his hometown, Ann Arbor, Mich.

“I thought that they were amazing,” he said. “At that time, they were just kind of at the start of their meteoric rise.”

By the time Wilson went off to college, he said the orchestra had begun touring all over the world and making recordings for Deutsche Grammophon, Nonesuch and other labels. Over time, the orchestra recorded more than 70 albums.

In 2004, Wilson moved to New York and got connected to this orchestra.

“One nice thing about Orpheus is that we’re a democratic ensemble, so a lot of our leadership positions are done through elections,” Wilson said. “So, I’ve been a substitute player, I’ve been a full member, I’ve been a musician trustee on our board of directors and I’ve been an artistic director for five years.”

While rehearsing and performing without a conductor presents challenges, Wilson said there are many benefits in not having one.

He said the key is communication skills. It’s important to listen to one another and use overt body language while playing to keep everything together, which are skills that everyone in the orchestra has.

Heacox said “it’s almost like an orchestra of soloists” because that’s the level each musician must be able to perform at or the whole thing could fall apart.

“I play in orchestras also that are conducted, and when you have a good conductor, it’s really wonderful and you feel very satisfied,” Wilson said. “But, not all conductors are great, and it can be quite frustrating when somebody’s setting the music and it’s not to your liking and you don’t have a say in what’s going on.”

Within the democratic, collaborative style Orpheus uses, the members are able to voice their opinions during rehearsals and the floor is always open for anyone to speak. The orchestra created their own way of rehearsing called the Orpheus process, which provides a structure for how communication is shared.

“We have a concertmaster like a symphony orchestra, but in our case the concertmaster is a little bit like a referee where they kind of control the flow of the rehearsal and the times of the rehearsal. They have the last say maybe in how things go, but they don’t lay down the interpretation themselves,” Wilson said.

Below the concertmaster is the core, which is a smaller group within the orchestra made up of the principal string and wind players. Wilson said the core rehearses together first to work out the basic interpretive vision for the piece. Then the entire orchestra rehearses together to work out the other fine details.

Wilson said they also have a designated listener at all times during rehearsal. This is a member who puts down their instrument to sit where the audience would and listens to the orchestra play, providing feedback.

“Usually people think of leadership as somebody at the top saying how it goes to everybody underneath. In Orpheus, we kind of have a circular approach,” Wilson said.

Leadership comes from members in the front or the back or on either side. The orchestra doesn’t rely on ranking members in seating positions, like first chair, but rotates roles according to the piece they’re playing.

“Another very important thing about our orchestra is that everybody is engaged no matter where they sit. Everybody’s engaged about 200% in what’s going on and play to their fullest,” Wilson said.

Orpheus showed the world that it was possible to play without a conductor.

“I can’t give enough credit to Orpheus for starting this kind of tradition and this innovation because I think it’s led to a lot of personality in small orchestra playing and it’s also given a lot of agency to the musicians themselves,” Wilson said.

Wilson played with Orpheus when they performed in Opelika in 2018, and he said they’re excited to return to the area. After their two performances, the orchestra will travel to Texas, Kansas and Nebraska.