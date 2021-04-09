‘Everyone loved him’: Former Opelika-Auburn News sales rep passes away

A father, a husband, a co-worker and so much more left the world Wednesday after a battle with acute leukemia.
Doug Gafford, 79, grew up in Butler County, and after he graduated from Murray State University in Kentucky with a degree in history he joined the Army as an MP for two years, helped build bridges along interstate roads for the state of Alabama and played in minor league baseball teams before moving to Opelika in 1990.
Gafford worked for the Opelika-Auburn News for over a decade as an advertising representative before he retired in 2006. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Gafford, his daughter, Meg Gafford Beard, his brother, Larry Gafford, and his sisters, Linda Haigler and Sandra Stuart.
His daughter said his sociability drew others to him.
“He was someone who would know everybody from the janitor to the president by name, and they would know him,” Meg Gafford Beard said of her father. “He made a point of knowing everybody and speaking to them.”
Opelika-Auburn News Publisher Wynn Christian said Gafford was one of the first people he met when he joined the paper in 2001, and he admired the relationships that Gafford made with those he worked with.
“It didn't take long to figure out that Doug took interest in and was kind to everyone he ran into,” Christian said. “Everyone loved him.”
Meg said she remembers when her father retired from the paper in 2006 after contracting a bad case of pneumonia, and people he worked with “came out of the woodwork” to offer support.
“There were a lot of people my mom and I didn’t even know and a lot we did, but there were just so many who came out to support him,” Meg said. “People really enjoyed working with him. They had all kinds of inside jokes and fun together. … He cherished his time at the paper and really enjoyed the friendships he made from working there.”
While Meg said he was great at his job and took pride in his work, Gafford was most proud of his family, and she remembered the times he helped coach her softball teams as a kid, took her on camping and hiking excursions and listened to music with her.
“Dad and I spent a lot of time together growing up, and he taught me to do a lot of things that were probably uncommon for little girls to do at the time,” Meg said. “Things like fishing, shooting a shotgun and building things. We made a dog house together totally from scratch where we cut the lumber, built it, painted it and everything.”
Along with being a dedicated dad and co-worker, Gafford also spent a lot of his time dedicated to helping others. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, served as a Big Brother, spent time as a first aid instructor, taught children how to read and was an active church member at the First Presbyterian Church of Opelika.
“He was just interested in helping anybody,” Meg said. “Anyone who needed help, he was glad to help them.”
Visitations for Gafford will be held at the Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday from 5-7 p.m., and his funeral service will take place at the First Prebyterian Church of Opelika on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
“So many from the Opelika-Auburn News family over the years loved Doug, and will miss him deeply,” Christian said. “Our thoughts are with Cathy, Meg and the rest of the family.”