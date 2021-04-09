‘Everyone loved him’: Former Opelika-Auburn News sales rep passes away

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meg said she remembers when her father retired from the paper in 2006 after contracting a bad case of pneumonia, and people he worked with “came out of the woodwork” to offer support.

“There were a lot of people my mom and I didn’t even know and a lot we did, but there were just so many who came out to support him,” Meg said. “People really enjoyed working with him. They had all kinds of inside jokes and fun together. … He cherished his time at the paper and really enjoyed the friendships he made from working there.”

While Meg said he was great at his job and took pride in his work, Gafford was most proud of his family, and she remembered the times he helped coach her softball teams as a kid, took her on camping and hiking excursions and listened to music with her.

“Dad and I spent a lot of time together growing up, and he taught me to do a lot of things that were probably uncommon for little girls to do at the time,” Meg said. “Things like fishing, shooting a shotgun and building things. We made a dog house together totally from scratch where we cut the lumber, built it, painted it and everything.”