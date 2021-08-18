Excitement everywhere: Andy Burcham draws big crowd to rotary club

Everywhere Andy Burcham goes, he hears people in Auburn saying they’re ready for football to be back at full go.
On Wednesday, he was doing the speaking, but he heard the same thing back from his audience.
The Voice of the Auburn Tigers spoke to the Auburn Rotary Club on Wednesday at Saugahatchee Country Club.
Rotary member Mike Watson said this was the biggest turnout for the club’s luncheons since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously Andy’s presence had a lot to do with that. People are interested in what’s going on in this time of the year in Auburn,” Watson said.
Burcham said he was more than ready to return to the press box in Jordan-Hare Stadium and see familiar faces.
“I’m excited to get back in the booth, and I’m excited to work with our crew,” he said. “That’s one of the things that I enjoy the most about it. It’s more than just working with an acquaintance. They’re friends.”
Burcham also said he has high hopes for new head coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers, sharing what he’s gleaned about what the coach is like during a few speaking engagements and interviews together.
“He is incredibly driven, and he’s in very good shape,” he said, drawing laughs. “He doesn’t mind getting out with the team … He was out there running with the upper deck with that team.”
Burcham talked the club about how, last season, with attendance limited due to COVID-19, he was able to park right next to Jordan-Hare Stadium and walk in on gamedays, totally different from the years before when the town was slammed. There was no traffic, and no road blocks.
He’d gladly trade that spot for a worse one this year. This year, he said he’s ready to have a hard time getting in again — hoping to park further away like he does in normal years and get to talk to fans on the way in.
“I’m ready to see folks tailgating, listen to Ric Smith give that public announcement one hour before game time, see the eagle fly and watch the band come out of that south tunnel,” he said.
Auburn is set to start its season against Akron on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. As of now, there are no COVID-19 precautions set in place.