Excitement everywhere: Andy Burcham draws big crowd to rotary club

Everywhere Andy Burcham goes, he hears people in Auburn saying they’re ready for football to be back at full go.

On Wednesday, he was doing the speaking, but he heard the same thing back from his audience.

The Voice of the Auburn Tigers spoke to the Auburn Rotary Club on Wednesday at Saugahatchee Country Club.

Rotary member Mike Watson said this was the biggest turnout for the club’s luncheons since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Obviously Andy’s presence had a lot to do with that. People are interested in what’s going on in this time of the year in Auburn,” Watson said.

Burcham said he was more than ready to return to the press box in Jordan-Hare Stadium and see familiar faces.

“I’m excited to get back in the booth, and I’m excited to work with our crew,” he said. “That’s one of the things that I enjoy the most about it. It’s more than just working with an acquaintance. They’re friends.”

Burcham also said he has high hopes for new head coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers, sharing what he’s gleaned about what the coach is like during a few speaking engagements and interviews together.