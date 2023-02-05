MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Hospital Association (ALaHA) announced Thursday morning that hospitals across the state have lost a combined $1.5 billion since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. That number takes into account federal stimulus aid such as the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) given to hospitals during the pandemic. Without federal COVID relief funding, the estimated loss would be well over $2.4 billion, the ALaHA board said.

According to ALaHA documents, hospital margins across the state have dropped by 79% since the beginning of the pandemic despite federal assistance. Currently, 50% of hospitals in the state are operating in the red.

The news has brought with it fears of smaller rural hospitals having to close, as well as potential issues for urban hospitals around the state. The state currently has 16 hospitals ALaHA classifies as “rural” that face immediate closure.

“Across the country, there has been a realization that COVID has created significant and new financial challenges for hospitals,” said AlaHA President Dr. Don Williamson. “We continue to hear reports from our members about the grave situations in which they have found themselves.”

ALaHA reached out to national healthcare consulting firm Kaufman Hall to research and report on the financial crisis Alabama hospitals now face.

According to Eric Swanson, senior vice president of data and analytics at Kaufman Hall, 2022 was the worst year financially for hospitals in Alabama since the beginning of the pandemic. Swanson attributed the financial problems to an increased expense load, a smaller work force, fewer patients coming into the hospitals, and patients that did come in staying longer.

Hospital expenses rose by nearly $2.6 billion over pre-pandemic levels, Swanson told the ALaHA board.

“That is nearly 20% growth and expense, but which has greatly outpaced an increase in revenue of 15% ultimately leading to financial losses,” Swanson said. “Taken together, what we find is that hospitals face profound financial toll in 2022 with no further relief in sight.”

Williamson said: “This data shows that, frankly, Alabama hospitals face an existential crisis in terms of survival.”

It was reported that while hospitals across the nation have faced declines, Alabama was more severe than the country as a whole.

One key issue comes down to payroll. According to the Kaufman Hall study, wage and salary expenses for 2022 were $1 billion above 2019 levels. The increase in wage and salary expenses represents 75% of the total increase in labor expenses.

AlaHA is petitioning the state to use remaining ARPA funds to help fill the financial hole that the hospitals currently face. However, they acknowledged that it likely wouldn’t be enough to fill the financial losses.

“We’ve got to have ARPA funds so that we can have all of our hospitals make payroll, now,” Williamson said. “We need a long-term solution, but the ARPA funds are a shortcut.”

The ARPA funds would only provide an immediate short-term solution to the problem.

“There isn’t enough ARPA funds out there to plug the hole,” Williamson said. “But what we desperately need is a significant infusion of ARPA funds, enough to serve as a bridge till we can address some of the other fundamental challenges in the reimbursement system.”

Joseph Marchant, chairman-elect of ALaHa and CEO of Bibb Medical Center said: “These COVID dollars that were sent to the state are paramount in that they are front and center of what we need. We will continue to explore other options, but certainly there’s nothing else that’s immediately available to the type of infusion of cash… This would really help to replenish some of those balance sheets that have been depleted.”

Williamson added: “We would hope that the legislature, whenever they consider the distribution of the ARPA funds, that as soon as they make that decision that those funds — because the state already has them — that those funds will be available to hospitals to help with that $1.5 billion hole that’s out there.”

Laura Grill, president and CEO of East Alabama Medical Center, is the secretary and treasurer of ALaHa. Grill said that EAMC and EAMC-Lanier are in a “very hard place” as well but did not indicate any closures were imminent.

“One of the things we’re having to do, as every other hospital, is look at the services we offer, look at the future viability of those services, and make some tough decisions,” Grill said. “And it’s a very hard place to be.”

She added that the EAMC is controlling costs and reinvesting in staff caring for the patients at the bedside.