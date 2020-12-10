 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Face masks to be required indoors and outdoors on Auburn University's campus
0 comments
breaking top story

Face masks to be required indoors and outdoors on Auburn University's campus

{{featured_button_text}}
AU masks

Students wear face masks on Auburn University's campus Aug. 19. 

 Sara Palczewski/

Masks must be worn both indoors and outdoors on Auburn University’s campus once again.

The university is requiring everyone on campus, in all indoor and outdoor spaces, to wear a face-covering beginning Monday, Dec. 14, Auburn University said in an email to its staff.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The policy is effective until further notice and extends to the entire campus, with exceptions granted in designated areas,” the email reads. “Individuals who are performing specific activities or have approved medical reasons are also exempt.”

Auburn University previously had a face-covering policy requiring those on campus to wear a face-covering both indoors and outdoors in August. The policy was lifted during the fall semester but still required face-coverings to be worn indoors on campus.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert