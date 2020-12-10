Face masks to be required indoors and outdoors on Auburn University's campus

Masks must be worn both indoors and outdoors on Auburn University’s campus once again.

The university is requiring everyone on campus, in all indoor and outdoor spaces, to wear a face-covering beginning Monday, Dec. 14, Auburn University said in an email to its staff.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The policy is effective until further notice and extends to the entire campus, with exceptions granted in designated areas,” the email reads. “Individuals who are performing specific activities or have approved medical reasons are also exempt.”

Auburn University previously had a face-covering policy requiring those on campus to wear a face-covering both indoors and outdoors in August. The policy was lifted during the fall semester but still required face-coverings to be worn indoors on campus.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.