Fairfax Elementary put on lockdown after Valley police received call about a man with a shotgun on campus

Fairfax Elementary in Valley was put on lockdown Thursday morning after the Valley Police Department received a call of a suspicious male on the campus.

Police received a call at 9:14 a.m. from an individual who advised police that the “male was possibly carrying a shotgun,” according to the police release.

Officers quickly arrived at the elementary school and began searching for the suspicious person.

About four blocks from the school at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Boulevard, police said they located a man who matched the description provided by the caller, but he was not carrying a weapon at the time he was stopped.

Officers continued to search the school grounds and side streets for any type of weapon, but did not find anything, according to the release.

Police reported that there was no entry to any school buildings by the suspect and there were no injuries reported.

The scene was cleared and turned over to the school officials at 10 a.m.