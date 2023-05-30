Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Opelika will become the fourth location in the country to open the golf-based family entertainment venue called GolfSuites.

The development will be located at the southwest corner of Gateway Drive, Highway 280 and I-85 in The Landings Development near Tiger Town.

GolfSuites features “high-tech gamified golf, outdoor climate-controlled suites, handcrafted cocktail and dining menus, live entertainment and spaces for both social and corporate functions,” the website states.

The franchise opened its first location in Tulsa, Okla., which was followed by venues in Lubbock, Texas, and Baton Rouge, La.

The plan for the Opelika development was announced on Tuesday afternoon. Dates for the groundbreaking, ribbon cutting ceremony and opening day have not been scheduled yet. These dates will be announced as the project gets underway and reaches completion, states the release from Broad Metro, a commercial real estate company.

Broad Metro said they are targeting a second quarter opening.

“We certainly welcome GolfSuites to our community,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said. “I think they’ve made a very smart decision. Opelika is really a golf destination for many folks thanks to the Robert Trent Jones Grand National Golf Course.”

Fuller believes the location off I-85 exit 58 will be perfect and will draw people from surrounding communities.

GolfSuites will be next to the QuikTrip Gas Station located across from the AMC Classic Tiger 13 theatre, Freddy’s restaurant, La Quinta Inn and an Eagle gas station with a Guthrie’s. A Texas Roadhouse restaurant is also scheduled to open next to QuikTrip in 2024.

This site was previously considered by Topgolf as a location for a new facility, however, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the franchise to cancel these plans.

Now, citizens will soon have the opportunity to enjoy a different type of golf entertainment through GolfSuites. GolfSuites venues include a 250 + yard driving range, simulated green sites and hazards, professional quality golf balls and equipment, coaching, restaurants, bars and activities such as live music, according to the website.

“I think it’s a lot of fun for the entire family and will be great entertainment,” Fuller said. “Then for golfers that want to improve their performance, it’d be a chance for them to work on their game.”

The Landings Developer William Kadish founder of Broad Metro LLC and Director of Commercial Real Estate for Lawrence Kadish Real Estate is excited to bring this new business to the area.

“Our company has always had a focus on bettering the communities where we do business,” Kadish said in the release. “This GolfSuites project is going to be top notch entertainment for the whole family, which is the type of gathering place that strengthens communities.”

GolfSuites co-founder, board member, and chief development officer Ryan Koenig will working closely with the City of Opelika and his design team to prepare everything needed ahead of the construction process. GolfSuites chief operating officer Scott McCurry will continue to prepare management for the grand opening, according to the release.

“We’re ecstatic about the chance to grow our company while we become a part of this growing community,” McCurry said. “And I am happy to bring my decades of experience in the golf and entertainment industry to this development and our operations.”

One of the things that drew GolfSuites to the Opelika area is the fact that the city is a former Golf Digest “Best Golf Town in America” designee.

“I can’t say enough about the people of Opelika - every single one of them is integral to this project,” Kadish said. “Everybody on the government side -- Mayor Fuller and City Council President Eddie Smith, Opelika Development Director Lori Huguley and project manager John Sweatman. Chuck Branch and NextSite – along with everybody on the development side –The Shopping Center Group and Golf Suites -- none of this could have happened without their expertise and willingness to work together.”