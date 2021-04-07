Family forced to begin again for the second time after Opelika fire

The Longs were renting the home, which originally belonged to Reedy’s great grandmother, from other family members. While the family had renter’s insurance, which should help mitigate some of the damage to their belongings, they said they didn’t see any hope of moving back into the home after the fire.

“In my mind, it’s a total loss,” Reedy said. “Pretty much the only thing [that isn’t damaged] is the brick.”

Inside the house off West Point Parkway, piles of fiberglass insulation made gray from the smoke and reduced to clumps from the fire hoses had fallen through the ceiling and covered the floors, leaving the blackened and charred attic and support beams of the roof exposed, with some sections of the roof so badly burned that large holes let the sunlight in.

To make it through the tragedies of losing so much in the past two years, the Longs said they’ve relied on their faith and having to be strong for their three children in order to keep moving forward.

“God has a plan and God’s always taking care of us, and we’ve always been a big believer in that. No matter how bad it is, everything happens for something else to come, whether it be the tornado or the fire,” Reedy said. “You’ve also got to stay strong for the kids and don’t let it consume you.”