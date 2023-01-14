Family of Dylan Pegues to hold 5K in honor of late son: “We wouldn’t feel right doing anything else.”

Tragedy hit June 16, 2022, when Dylan Pegues, a 17-year-old Auburn High School student, died in an accident after his car struck a telephone pole. News of the young man’s death shook the Auburn community. Dylan, an athlete who ran track, played soccer, and owned his own photography business, was well known and loved by his peers in the community.

Dylan’s family started the D1 Life Foundation in his honor. The nonprofit helps provide scholarships for students.

“As his mom and dad, we just want to continue to serve and love on others,” said Dylan’s mother, Debbie Pegues. “With all of this help and support from this amazing community, we’re going to be able to give several scholarships and college scholarships for kids in May, when Dylan would have graduated.”

All proceeds from this race will go towards college scholarships for high school seniors, as well as help to send youth to church conferences, soccer camps, and photography seminars.

The race will be held on April 22 at Town Creek Park in Auburn. Registration opened this week and will go through April 7. Additionally, participants can register at Town Creek Park on the day of the race.

“We wanted to do something in the community that was athletic oriented that could involve a large amount of the community at the same time,” said Dylan’s father, Gary Pegues. “There are not too many sports where 100, 200, players can play at the same time. This is something that everybody could do. It doesn’t matter how old you are, whether you’re an athlete or not, because you can run it, you can walk it, you can do it virtually, you can even participate just by merely registering.”

There will be three different races participants can enter. There’s the one mile fun run which begins at 8 a.m. and has a $15 registration fee; the 5k which begins at 8:30 a.m. has a $30 registration fee and an included T-shirt; and the virtual run which has a registration fee of $20 and can be completed at any time. In addition to the races, the family wanted to make the event a fun day out for families as well.

“We’ll have vendors and different activities for families to hang out with us probably about half a day or so,” said Jessica Green, Dylan’s aunt and the organizer of the race. “We’ll do an award ceremony and all of that.”

The Pegues family said both the D1 Life foundation and race are a way of celebrating Dylan’s life. They describe their son as kind, a hard worker, someone who always set higher goals for himself, and above all was a follower of Jesus Christ.

The name of the foundation, D1 Life, comes from the ideals that Dylan set for himself, the ideals of D1 school athletics and the highest level of collegiate sports.

“Not everybody can go play a sport at a D1 school, but everybody can live a D1 life and it’s easy to understand that because D1 is synonymous with everybody in the world with an elite level,” said Gary Pegues. “Everybody can live a D1 life and live life at an elite level by focusing on their faith in Christ too. And that’s the way Dylan lived his life. But he definitely tried to be very intentional with serving people.”

The day of the crash, Dylan’s car hit a phone pole. According to the family, medical staff believed that when Dylan stepped out of his car, he was electrocuted by a downed power line, and went into cardiac arrest.

“He had no pulse or heartbeat when the paramedics arrived at the scene,” Debbie Pegues said at the time. “The amazing medical team didn’t give up and God brought him back, but he was without oxygen for some time.”

Dylan was then life-flighted to UAB. The Pegueses say that even in death, their son continued to touch lives. They say doctors, nurses and EMTs who were with Dylan in his last days plan on running in the D1 Life 5K and Fun Run.

According to Debbie Pegues, the life flight crew that took Dylan to UAB have begun wearing D1 Life stickers on their helmets as well.

“They reached out to us to ask us if they could have some of those and do that so as they went about saving lives, they would always remember Dylan in that day and he would be with them,” Debbie said.

The family said their faith in God has continued to lead them through tough times after Dylan’s death.

“He has been faithful the entire time to show us this,” Debbie Pegues said. “And it’s just unbelievable how he has used Dylan’s story, Dylan’s life, Dylan’s legacy to bring others to Christ.”

“We’re biased, but he was definitely one of a kind and loved by so many in the community and beyond,” Gary Pegues said of his son. “We wouldn’t feel right doing anything else.”

To register for the D1 Life 5k and Fun Run, or for more information on the D1 Life Foundation, visit d1life.org.