Family of Peter 'P.J.' Smith establishes Forestry and Wildlife scholarship at Auburn in memory of son

The family of Peter Jonathan "P.J." Smith has established a scholarship in their son's memory for the Auburn University School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences.

The 21-year-old Wildlife Enterprise Management major died in a motorcycle accident on Jan. 28, 2021.

The scholarship is meant to be given annually to a student pursuing Wildlife Enterprise Management who loves wildlife and the outdoors.

Smith came to Auburn University in the fall of 2017, starting off in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering and Harbert College of Business. He later told his mother, Margaret, that he wanted to learn more about the School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences, saying, “This is it.”

When the School of Forestry and Wildlife Services announced the major would be added to the school’s degree programs in the fall of 2019, Smith was all in, his mother said.

Todd Franks, Wildlife Enterprise Management professor of practice and program coordinator, said Smith loved the program.

“Peter stopped by my office in January to thank me for his internship experience and to tell me he finally felt like he found his calling,” said Franks, who helped Smith secure an internship with Blixt & Co in Idaho this past summer.

