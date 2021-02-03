Family of Peter 'P.J.' Smith establishes Forestry and Wildlife scholarship at Auburn in memory of son

The family of Peter Jonathan "P.J." Smith has established a scholarship in their son's memory for the Auburn University School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences.
The 21-year-old Wildlife Enterprise Management major died in a motorcycle accident on Jan. 28, 2021.
The scholarship is meant to be given annually to a student pursuing Wildlife Enterprise Management who loves wildlife and the outdoors.
Smith came to Auburn University in the fall of 2017, starting off in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering and Harbert College of Business. He later told his mother, Margaret, that he wanted to learn more about the School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences, saying, “This is it.”
When the School of Forestry and Wildlife Services announced the major would be added to the school’s degree programs in the fall of 2019, Smith was all in, his mother said.
Todd Franks, Wildlife Enterprise Management professor of practice and program coordinator, said Smith loved the program.
“Peter stopped by my office in January to thank me for his internship experience and to tell me he finally felt like he found his calling,” said Franks, who helped Smith secure an internship with Blixt & Co in Idaho this past summer.
He added, “Not everyone gets to feel that way. He knew he wanted to be a part of the industry and he was excited about school.”
Auburn University flew a memorial flag in front of Samford Hall for Smith on Monday, and the flag will be displayed along with a memorial certificate in the Melton Student Center through Feb. 16.
“He was extremely happy and cheerful,” said Faith Hageman, who rode with Smith in the War Eagle Motorcycle Club. “He was always there to help anybody who needed it, and he was never afraid of anything.”
“He was just a sweet, kind guy,” Hageman said.
Margaret Smith says the Wildlife Enterprise Management major was a perfect fit for her son, who loved the outdoors.
“He had found his home, his true home,” she said. “He loved the material. He was truly home in the major.”
P.J. is also survived by his father John P. Smith Jr., sister Breena, and grandmother Geraldine Masley.
In lieu of flowers or other items, the family requests people share memories and photos at peter-jonathan-smith.forevermissed.com. Those interested in donating to the memorial scholarship can do so by visiting auburngiving.org/pjs.