‘Fantastic young man’: Chambers Academy mourns loss of Holden Messer

Chambers Academy football coach Jason Allen said he and his team met yesterday to share stories about Holden Messer, 17, who died in an ATV accident Sunday morning.

“We got to meet yesterday and just talked about Holden and what he meant to us,” Allen said. “He was a fantastic young man."

Even though he only played football with the Chambers Academy football team for a year before his passing, Allen said he won't forget Messer's positive attitude and friendliness to those he came across.

"He’d only been at Chambers for one year and played football for us on our state championship team, and he just always had a smile on his face, was always upbeat, a really hard worker and a great friend to everyone he came in contact with," Allen said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Messer was number 23 on the Chambers Academy football team when they won the AISA Class AA state championship in November 2020, and Allen said the rising junior played across multiple positions during his short time with Chambers Academy.

"He played linebacker and played reciever for us, and last year he was big on our special teams," Allen said. "This year he was pushing for a lot more playing time as an outside linebacker."