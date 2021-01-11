Father-Daughter dance goes virtual

Auburn fathers and daughters can still take part in the 32nd Annual Father-Daughter dance despite COVID-19 because the dance will be held on a Zoom call.

Hosted by the Auburn Parks and Recreation department, the dance for daughters up to 12-years-old will be held on Zoom on Friday, Feb. 5, and Saturday, Feb. 6, from 6:30-8 p.m. each night.

The theme of the event is “Sparkly Soiree,” and will feature DJ OZZ. Tickets are $20 per daughter with an online registration fee of $4.

Themed date night boxes are included with online registration on the Department of Parks and Recreation’s website, auburnalabama.org/parks.

Guests can register more than one daughter for different nights in the same order form — multi-daughter discounts of $10 off per daughter are available.

MIA Photography will be at the Harris Center both nights, and once an individual has registered and paid for a date box, they will be emailed a link to register for a photo appointment.

