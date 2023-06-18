In the days leading up to Father’s Day, community leaders and coaches shared the best fatherly advice they’ve received and the impact their dad have on their life.

Community figures in the Auburn-Opelika area thanked their fathers for all they have done for them. From the life lessons to the strong encouragement, they said their dads or father figures had a positive impact on their lives. Many described their parent as their role model.

They’ll never forget the precious moments they’ve shared.

Be a man of your word

Bruce Pearl, the head men’s basketball coach at Auburn University, sees his dad as his role model. And that’s not for things he’s said but for how he’s lived.

“I watched my dad work hard,” Pearl said. “I watched him love his family. I watched him place an importance around spending time with God in synagogue and in prayer. I watched him do mitzvah, good deeds. I watched him love his family and love his country.”

Jeff Graba, Auburn University’s gymnastics coach, said he’s forever thankful for learning how to be self-reliant.

Graba said he has a lot of great memories of his father. He said his father was extremely patient and forgiving, but also held him to a high standard. He would never “let something slide that wasn’t done right.”

Graba recalled a phrase from his father he now repeats to his children.

“He would say, ‘Let me know how that works out for you’ as I would embark on a project,” Graba said. “He would show me how to do something once. Then he expected me to figure it out on my own after that. It’s stuck with me my whole life. I think it’s made me extremely independent and has helped me with my self-confidence as well.”

Keith Etheredge, Auburn High School head coach for varsity football, said his high school coaches became his family.

“My father was a Marine and died four months before I was born, but I had coaches in high school that were like fathers to me,” Etheredge said. “One of my favorite things always said to me, ‘A man with good character will do the same thing when nobody’s watching that he does when everybody is watching.’”

Courtney Pritchett, the head coach for varsity girl’s team at AU, said the best lesson from his father was to stand by what you say.

“I remember my father telling me to always be a man of my word. Let your ‘yes’ be ‘yes’ and your ‘no’ be ‘no,’” Pritchett said.

Surround yourself with winners

Matt Cimo, Auburn High’s head coach for varsity baseball, said his father taught him how to live a happy life.

“My dad told me to surround myself with winners if I want to live a happy life,” Climo said.

Chris Brandt, Auburn High’s head coach for varsity boy’s basketball, said his father encouraged him to be himself.

“From my father Paul Brandt, always be true to yourself. Your authenticity and integrity will earn you respect and admiration,” Brandt said. “Let your character shine brightly in everything you do.”

Alison Link, Auburn High’s head coach for varsity flag football, has a unique relationship with her father. He coached her in high school and now she’s by his side coaching others.

“Even with roles a little bit reversed now, he has always supported me and given me the courage to take chances. Our favorite shared quote, ‘You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take’ and he would finish with ‘so just keep shooting,’” Link said.

Zach Blatt, Opelika High’s head baseball coach, said his dad demonstrates what hard work and sacrifice look like on a daily basis.

“I can truly say he gave me the blueprint on what being a successful husband and father should look like,” Blatt said.

Work for what you need

Erik Speakman, Opelika High’s head football coach, said his father and grandfather set examples by working hard and making sure things got done.

“They set great examples of always providing for their family and making sure we had everything we needed,” Speakman said. “We learned that you had to work for what you needed and might have to work a little more for something that you wanted.”

Adam Massey, Opelika High’s football and tennis coach, described his dad — a former coach — as a Godly man on the field and at home.

“One of the greatest lessons my dad taught me was to be the same person no matter the situation or people you are surrounded by,” Massey said. “We should live by strong convictions and never compromise those for temporary gain. Not real sure he ever said it directly to us, but he sure did live it out well.”

Be there for your family

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said he was blessed to work with his dad, Ronnie, and granddad, Troy, at Anders Bookstore. He learn about business, hard work and being a devoted family man.

His granddad was an orphan with only a seventh-grade education, but he started a business in Auburn in 1965.

Ronnie Anders was a business owner, but he found time to attend all family activities. When his granddaughter participated in dance, he didn’t miss a recital and he was waiting with flowers after every performance.

While fighting cancer, Ronnie Anders did all he could to help his son become mayor. He attended events, mingled with potential voters and kept his son encouraged.

“He didn’t feel like it, but he did it,” Anders said. “Family, it’s what you do. He voted for me, saw us win, celebrated and gave me a big hug. He attended the swearing-in and watched our council meetings at home – never missed one.”

Ronnie Anders died soon after. The cane he used in his final year has been mounted on the wall of the mayor’s office. He sees it as a symbol of his dad’s determination to live, fight cancer, and serve his family.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said he and his siblings will always remember what their father taught them about work ethic.

“My dad, may he rest in peace, grew up during the Great Depression and had a strong work ethic. He instilled in me, my sister and three brothers the importance of working hard…” Fuller said. “He also believed that a man’s word was his bond and a handshake agreement was better than any written contract. I wish it still worked that way.”

Never give half-hearted effort

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said his dad inspired him in every aspect of his life and helped define the man he is today.

“One lesson he taught me, that I reflect on every day, is that you never give half effort. Everything you do should be done with maximum effort,” Healey said.

He remembered cutting the grass one Friday after school knowing he could go out with his friends that night if he did. He rushed through it, knowing he didn’t do it well.

His dad returned home the moment his friends showed up to pick him up. He told him to cut the entire yard again while his friends watched and waited. Healey said he was beyond embarrassed.

“All he said was that if you would have done it right the first time you’d be on your way,” Healey said. “Since then, I have given maximum effort in every job. I may sometimes still not be successful in my efforts, but it’s not because I did not give it everything I have.”

Appreciate family

Auburn City Schools Superintendent Cristen Herring said her father left a lasting impression on her and her sister.

“With a love and respect that words can hardly define, I looked up to my dad and treasure the lessons he taught me. He modeled setting goals, working hard, attending to details, and loving others well,” she said.

Herring said her dad, who had Alzheimer’s, died four years ago, but the legacy he left remains the foundation of their family.

“To all of the dads who love their girls like he loved my sister and me, please know how much you mean to your daughters,” she said.

Opelika City Schools Superintendent Farrell Seymore said his dad still has a powerful influence on him from his advice on faith to fishing. Growing up on the family farm, Seymore said his father has taught him about hard work, the value of money and how to appreciate others.

Seymore said his father showed him how to live a life in Christ. He taught him the importance of having a relationship with Christ and giving back to the community and church.

“Bible study and prayer were always emphasized in the most positive way, that encouraged me to make it a part of my life,” he said.

Seymore said he also learned a lot fishing with his dad.

“While it was (and is) some of the most memorable moments, the lessons learned involving patience have helped me throughout my life,” he said.