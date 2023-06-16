With Father’s Day on Sunday, local restaurants and retail stores are offering deals and specials to honor dads.

In no particular order, here's a list of a few restaurant chains and retails stores in Auburn and Opelika where you can find last minute gift ideas or special discounts on Sunday:

Artifactory: The home décor retail store is offering a 20% discount on select items for Father’s Day. Visit the store’s website for more information or the store front located on 2298 East University Drive A 101 in Auburn.

Locker Room: The men’s clothing store will have a selection of clothing and accessories for dads on Sunday. Shoppers who spend $195 or more will receive a $50 gift. Visit the store’s website for more information or the store front located on 175 East Magnolia Ave. in Auburn.

Marble Slab Creamery: The ice cream shop at 2340 Tiger Town Parkway in Opelika offers a $5 discount on an ice cream cake eight inches or larger. Visit their website for more information.

Outback Steakhouse: The Opelika restaurant at 2115 Pepperell Parkway offers a full Father’s Day menu featuring classic prime rib, bone-in ribeye, smoked cinnamon pecan old fashioned, a bloomin’ blonde ale and more. Prices range from $4 to $10.99 for drinks and $25.99 to $29.99 for the meats. For more info, visit their website.

Zaxby's: The chicken restaurant will be giving out free orders of Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries with a purchase of $15 or more on Father's Day. This offer will be available through the Zaxby's app at participating locations while supplies last. The Auburn location is on 2075 East University Drive and the Opelika location is on 2089 Frederick Road. For more information, visit their website.