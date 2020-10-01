FBI uses Auburn University forum to reveal aggressive cyber strategy

But the newest and strongest emphasis in the FBI strategy discussed Thursday seemed intent on putting potential enemy states and criminals on notice about the agency’s aggressive plan to “impose risk and consequences,” a phrase Gorham and the other officials repeated more than a dozen times during the online forum.

Regarding cyberattacks on American targets, “We are going to make it cost more to do,” Gorham said.

“We will be doubling down on imposing risk and consequences. And doing so in a… partnership way,” such as in coordination with other federal enforcement and intelligence agencies, he said, citing the Secret Service as an example.

Tonya Ugoretz, deputy assistant director of the cyber division, said “it’s a complex threat environment.”

Not only do cyber criminals and enemy states have more tools to help them create havoc, but there are more targets, she said, such as “telework, telemedicine, teleshopping, information about the pandemic, information about government checks” and many more uses of online technology since the COVID-19 pandemic began and more people turned to the internet.

Cilluffo pointed out that included schools and universities, such as Auburn.