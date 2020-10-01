FBI uses Auburn University forum to reveal aggressive cyber strategy

The FBI fired a shot across the bow of cyber criminals and enemy states Thursday morning, and it used Auburn University, one of its partner research institutes, to help send it.
Three senior Federal Bureau of Investigation officials involved on the front lines of the nation’s battle to protect citizens, private industries, public utilities, academia, national infrastructure and the military from cyber threats joined a virtual event hosted by Auburn’s McCrary Institute.
The threats and attacks on U.S. interests include a wide spectrum, ranging from hacked bank and social media accounts of everyday citizens, to ransomware takeovers of hospitals and economic institutes, to malware planted with intentions of disrupting government or military operations.
McCrary director Frank Cilluffo, himself a frequent contributor to congressional hearings and senior level meetings on cybersecurity, moderated the event, which unveiled the FBI’s newest strategy in combating cybercrime and intrusions.
Matt Gorham, assistant director of the FBI’s Cyber Division, made clear that “impose risk and consequence on our cyber adversaries” is a central theme of that strategy.
Other measures include a much greater enhancement of combining top-level federal sharing of resources and intelligence, and driving new partnerships between government agencies, private industry and academia – all long advocated by the nation’s top cybersecurity experts as being in need of greater attention by the government and private sector alike.
But the newest and strongest emphasis in the FBI strategy discussed Thursday seemed intent on putting potential enemy states and criminals on notice about the agency’s aggressive plan to “impose risk and consequences,” a phrase Gorham and the other officials repeated more than a dozen times during the online forum.
Regarding cyberattacks on American targets, “We are going to make it cost more to do,” Gorham said.
“We will be doubling down on imposing risk and consequences. And doing so in a… partnership way,” such as in coordination with other federal enforcement and intelligence agencies, he said, citing the Secret Service as an example.
Tonya Ugoretz, deputy assistant director of the cyber division, said “it’s a complex threat environment.”
Not only do cyber criminals and enemy states have more tools to help them create havoc, but there are more targets, she said, such as “telework, telemedicine, teleshopping, information about the pandemic, information about government checks” and many more uses of online technology since the COVID-19 pandemic began and more people turned to the internet.
Cilluffo pointed out that included schools and universities, such as Auburn.
“We have responsibilities as well,” he said, “including protecting our students and faculty… but also our research.”
Auburn earlier this year signed an agreement with the FBI to work as a partner research university and provide other means of assistance, when appropriate. Universities also are a prime recruiting ground for all government agencies.
Auburn’s McCrary Institute has made national headlines often in the past year, especially for its work with cybersecurity efforts and in partnership with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), which has taken a lead role in the nation’s cyber protection efforts.
CISA also is playing a lead role in the security of this year’s elections, and research conducted by Auburn faculty and staff has contributed to that effort.
Clyde Wallace, a deputy assistant director with the FBI's cyber division, also participated in the forum.
