Fewer new COVID-19 cases reported during weekend compared to previous days in east Alabama

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day in east Alabama counties during the weekend seemed to slow down compared to previous days.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 59 new virus cases in Chambers County, 271 in Lee County, 29 in Macon County, 62 in Russell County and 30 in Tallapoosa County from Friday to Sunday.

When looking at Tuesday to Thursday, ADPH reported 119 new virus cases in Chambers County, 592 in Lee County, 33 in Macon County, 120 in Russell County and 78 in Tallapoosa County.

Lee County is averaging about 121 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties. The county was averaging about 87 new cases per day at the beginning of January, according to ADPH data.

On Monday, there were 6,740 confirmed cases and 4,886 probable cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic. The combined total was 11,626 cases.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases: