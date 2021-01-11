Fewer new COVID-19 cases reported during weekend compared to previous days in east Alabama

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day in east Alabama counties during the weekend seemed to slow down compared to previous days.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 59 new virus cases in Chambers County, 271 in Lee County, 29 in Macon County, 62 in Russell County and 30 in Tallapoosa County from Friday to Sunday.
When looking at Tuesday to Thursday, ADPH reported 119 new virus cases in Chambers County, 592 in Lee County, 33 in Macon County, 120 in Russell County and 78 in Tallapoosa County.
Lee County is averaging about 121 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties. The county was averaging about 87 new cases per day at the beginning of January, according to ADPH data.
On Monday, there were 6,740 confirmed cases and 4,886 probable cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic. The combined total was 11,626 cases.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,432 confirmed, 1,219 probable, 2,651 combined
- Macon County – 906 confirmed, 194 probable, 1,100 combined
- Russell County – 2,483 confirmed, 592 probable, 3,075 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,780 confirmed, 774 probable, 2,554 combined
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 30
- Macon County — 9
- Russell County — 28
- Tallapoosa County — 19
ADPH reported 2,100 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, 1,760 confirmed cases and 340 probable cases. There were 323,045 confirmed cases and 80,955 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 404,000 cases on Monday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
There were 4,593 confirmed deaths and 754 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama on Monday, according to ADPH.
Of the 4,593 reported deaths in Alabama, 52 are from Chambers County, 59 from Lee County, 28 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 101 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 754 probable deaths, 14 are from Chambers County, 20 from Lee County, seven from Macon County, three from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County.