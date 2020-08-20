Fewer new COVID-19 cases reported in Lee County Tuesday than prior day

Lee County saw a decline in the number of COVID-19 confirmed Tuesday compared to Monday’s total of 82, according to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) data.

There were 32 new virus cases confirmed Tuesday in Lee County, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 2,888 as of Wednesday night.

There were 859 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 360 in Macon County, 1,462 in Russell County and 901 in Tallapoosa County as of Wednesday evening, according to ADPH.

East Alabama Medical Center also saw a decline in hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Wednesday. There were 39 hospitalized patients and six patients were on ventilators, John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman said.

Lee County continues to have the highest average of new cases confirmed per day during the past two weeks. The county is averaging about 22 new cases of COVID-19 per day, according to ADPH.

The following is the average number of new cases confirmed in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:

Chambers County — 2

Macon County — 3

Russell County — 13

Tallapoosa County — 5