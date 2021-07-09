Fiber internet company moving headquarters to Opelika

Fiber-to-home internet service provider Point Broadband announced Thursday the relocation of its headquarters to the city of Opelika from West Point, Ga.

The company, which operates in 10 different states across the eastern U.S., is leasing space in Opelika until final site preparation on its new HQ is complete, at which point the company plans on bringing at least 25 new jobs to the city.

“We are excited to be in Opelika,” said Todd Holt, Point Broadband CEO, in a statement. “The decision to relocate to Opelika was made easier by the strong partnership and support we received from city leadership. Opelika is a wonderful community, and we are proud to call it the home of Point Broadband."

The company began operating in the city of Opelika in 2018 and provides fiber internet services to residents and businesses. The decision to move their headquarters to the city comes after the Opelika City Council voted to approve a resolution authorizing a project agreement with the company at its Tuesday meeting.

As a part of the resolution, the city agreed to financial incentives like tax abatements and performance incentives in order to facilitate construction of the new headquarters and provide more jobs to people in the city.

“I am pleased to welcome Point Broadband’s leadership team to our community,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said in a statement. “We are honored to have an innovative technology company like Point Broadband calling Opelika home and making an investment in our local economy.”

