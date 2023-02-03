The month of February is American Heart Month, a time to shine a spotlight on heart disease, which is the No. 1 killer of Americans.

East Alabama Medical Center cardiologist Dr. John Mitchell said that in the Deep South he sees a lot of patients with heart disease or the risk factors that lead to it, such as high blood pressure.

Mitchell has been a cardiologist at EAMC in Opelika for 38 years and helped start the heart program there back in 1985. About two years ago, he also helped establish the Heart Center’s mobile clinic RV.

“This whole idea of the RV started a few years back as a way that we could reach out to deliver heart care to surrounding areas, and in particular, areas where patients may have trouble getting here,” Mitchell said.

Throughout his years working as a physician, Mitchell said he’s often heard stories about out-of-town patients struggling to make the trip to his office in the Auburn-Opelika area.

“With gas prices going so high and so many of our patients being on a fixed budget, that was an issue as well, so we were able to help with that,” he said.

Because of the higher gas prices, Mitchell said the RV has become very busy.

Kelly Henderson, a nurse practitioner, travels on the RV to see patients along with a medical assistant and a driver. After working as a nurse for 25 years, Henderson decided to go back to school to become a nurse practitioner. She graduated from UAB and began working at The Heart Center in 2020.

“Kelly is so compassionate. She’s so good with just listening to patients needs and she’s one of these people that goes above and beyond to try to meet their needs,” Mitchell said.

Henderson and her mobile clinic coworkers are able to perform tests including blood pressure checks; electrocardiogram, which measures the heart’s rhythm and electrical activity; echocardiogram, a sound wave test of the heart; and carotid ultrasounds, an ultrasound of the arteries that delivers blood from the heart to the brain.

“They come to the mobile clinic just like they were coming to a doctor’s office. We just don’t have a waiting room,” Henderson said.

Inside the Heart Center’s RV, the driver’s seat and passenger seat converts into a check in area. The middle portion of the RV is used as a space to ask the patient questions and check their blood pressure and pulse. The back of the RV, typically the bedroom, was converted to be a space to conduct exams.

The mobile clinic travels to Dadeville on the 2nd and 4th Monday of the month, Hurtsboro on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month, Smith Station on the 2nd Wednesday of the month, Roanoke every Thursday, Lafayette on the first Friday of the month and Tuskegee on the 4th Wednesday of the month.

Henderson said the mobile clinic’s schedule only changes when there is strong wind or stormy weather.

The RV stops in Dadeville at Jack’s near Highway 280, in the downtown area of Hurtsboro, in Smith Station at City Hall, in Roanoke near Lowry Drugs on Highway 431, in Lafayette at Vester Health Center and in Tuskegee at Booker T. Washington High School.

This traveling clinic takes walk-in visits if necessary, but most of the appointments are scheduled. It also allows patients who are discharged from the EAMC hospital to complete their follow up appointments on the RV in their hometown.

To make an appointment or to find out more about the mobile clinic visit www.theheartcentercardiology.com or call The Heart Center at 334-321-3700.

Mitchell said one of their goals is to focus on risk factor modification so people can avoid having heart problems.

“I felt like we’ve definitely hit a need, and I think we’ve saved some lives and helped a lot of people doing this,” Mitchell said.

“With gas prices rising, us coming to them and bringing the care to them has really made a difference,” Henderson added. “I think us bringing their care closer to them has increased the compliance of them actually coming to appointments.”

Mitchell said it’s important to listen to your body and your symptoms and to get your blood pressure checked.

“Even though men may have classic chest pain warning signs of a heart attack, frequently in women they do not have typical symptoms,” he said. “Their only symptom may be just overwhelming fatigue.”

He also said there is no age barrier for heart disease. Recently, he’s had a 38-year-old patient with a severe blockage in his artery and a 29-year-old who had a heart attack.