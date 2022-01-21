Fighting 'modern-day slavery': City of Opelika takes steps to eradicate human trafficking

“I think the training program is awesome,” Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said. “The more people that have some awareness and a little bit of education – to see something and say something – the better.”

The Opelika Police Department has had some training on this topic already, but Healey said he is excited to take on this initiative and to see city employees, community members and his officers complete the program.

Guthrie said the additional training will take place in February or March. It takes about an hour, and every year there will be a recertification process to stay up to date.

“This program also opens up some opportunities for us in law enforcement that will help us be able to better combat this and to identify the signs,” Healey said. “There are a lot of things that surround this issue that are what I call quality of life issues that I think we can make better with some more training.”

Besides teaching others how to identify trafficking and what to do when they see it, Guthrie and her organization’s mission is to reach the victims either in person or through online contact and help them reclaim their dignity and self-worth.