Fighting 'modern-day slavery': City of Opelika takes steps to eradicate human trafficking

With the month of January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the City of Opelika is seeking to become a Trafficking Free Zone with the help of the organization Worthy² (worthy squared).
“A trafficking free zone basically means there’s a zero tolerance for anything that has to do with human trafficking,” said Kathryn Guthrie, the founder of Worthy². “It’s really amazing for Opelika to take the lead.”
“It’s the logical next step,” Mayor Gary Fuller said. “We’ve been working with Kathryn Guthrie and her team now for about three years on human trafficking awareness. This will take us to the next level.”
Fuller said it’s “going to take some effort” to train city employees and first responders, but he believes “it’s the right thing to do” and that everyone is on board.
“This is part of what we’re about in Opelika, to care for other people, to make Opelika as welcoming a place as possible and to send a message to folks that deal in human trafficking that they’re not welcome here and we don’t want them,” Fuller said.
Guthrie was previously the director for Redeem Alabama, an anti-sex-trafficking ministry, for three years.
She decided to establish her own non-governmental organization to fight human trafficking and help victims and survivors, so she created Worthy² in Lee County in January 2021.
Guthrie said this organization is the same as the Redeem ministry, but just has a different name.
In Lee County during 2021, Guthrie said they identified and contacted 321 victims, have 17 survivors in a residential treatment program, have rehabilitated 10 survivors and are in consistent contact with 32 survivors.
Guthrie said Lee County is part of the human trafficking loop on I-85 that includes Atlanta, Birmingham, Montgomery and Auburn-Opelika.
“You can literally track them,” Guthrie said. “There’s a software program for law enforcement that’s facial recognition where you can take a picture of the girl in the ad and it will light up wherever she’s been trafficked and wherever she’s been posted on these sites.”
Guthrie said on the Worthy² website that human trafficking is the second largest and fastest growing industry in the world, and that it generates $150 billion annually.
In the United States, the human trafficking industry generates $10 billion each year, and the commercial sex industry in Birmingham generated $110 million in 2019, according to the Worthy² website.
“It’s modern-day slavery,” Guthrie said.
The Trafficking Free Zone training program includes how to spot human trafficking, what to do if you see it, to whom you should report it, and which local service providers you should call first.
“I think the training program is awesome,” Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said. “The more people that have some awareness and a little bit of education – to see something and say something – the better.”
The Opelika Police Department has had some training on this topic already, but Healey said he is excited to take on this initiative and to see city employees, community members and his officers complete the program.
Guthrie said the additional training will take place in February or March. It takes about an hour, and every year there will be a recertification process to stay up to date.
“This program also opens up some opportunities for us in law enforcement that will help us be able to better combat this and to identify the signs,” Healey said. “There are a lot of things that surround this issue that are what I call quality of life issues that I think we can make better with some more training.”
Besides teaching others how to identify trafficking and what to do when they see it, Guthrie and her organization’s mission is to reach the victims either in person or through online contact and help them reclaim their dignity and self-worth.
“We ask do they need food or do they need medical help,” Guthrie said. “A lot of times they don’t even realize that there’s help out there. We will basically meet their immediate needs, try to establish a relationship and let them know that there’s help if they want to get out.”
Guthrie said they walk with the victims all the way to freedom.
“What we’ve found is that they don’t feel that they’re worthy,” she said.
Guthrie decided to name her organization Worthy² to remind the victims and survivors that they are worthy, but also because it’s a reminder to herself.
In 2019, she got the word ‘worthy’ tattooed on her forearm as a reminder.
“I didn’t know what to name it and God was like, 'Look at you forearm,' she said. “This is my purpose. I’m living proof that God wastes nothing.”
The City of Opelika will be certified with the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking.
To find out more about the Trafficking Free Program, go online to usiaht.org/traffickingfreezone.
Worthy² is part of the Envision Opelika Foundation and works locally as well as with different partner agencies throughout the state of Alabama.
Donations can be made to Worthy² in the fight against human trafficking at envisionopelika.org/ or by mailing a check to Envision Opelika Foundation at 1103 Glenn Street, Opelika, AL 36801. Include “For Worthy” on the memo line.