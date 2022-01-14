Filmmaker from Opelika tells untold stories of African Americans in Alabama

“That dawned on me,” he said. “I wanted to make sure that the research I was doing was accessible to everyone, and that’s where the film idea came into play.”

Moore said he had never thought of making films before that moment, but decided to teach himself how.

Since then he’s completed three documentary films: “Crown the County of Lowndes” (2018), “Hobson City: From Peril to Promise” (2019) and “Afrikan By Way of American: History of Africatown” (2021).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m the type of educator that meets people where they are, and right now during this time, a lot of students and people get a lot of information digitally,” Moore said. “I want my work to actually reach people.”

Moore said the people he interviews for his films are older and concerned about preserving their stories. They want their voices to be heard and their stories told, but there are not many outlets for it.

“It’s very humbling and it’s such an honor as well because a lot of the people that I sit across from really paved the way from a social aspect in the state,” he said.