‘Finding ways to move forward’: Mayors in Lee County recognize Day of Remembrance

November 5 will officially be known as the Day of Remembrance as three of Lee County’s mayors read a proclamation declaring so to a crowd at the Lee County Courthouse Square on Saturday morning.

The proclamation was read by the Mayor of Opelika, Gary Fuller, the Mayor Pro Term of Auburn, Beth Witten and the Mayor Pro Term of Smiths Station, Morris Jackson.

“There can be no reconciliation in healing without remembering the past. Whereas marking this day of remembrance in Lee County creates a time and place of public healing, acknowledgment and unity honoring all victims of lynching and racial injustice by remembering their lives and stories with the wider community,” read Fuller and Witten.

The Lee County Remembrance Project is a community-driven initiative that aims to commemorate, educate and advocate for the victims of racial terror and present racial justice and equity.

“Today was about remembering these men and their legacies, acknowledging what happened, and finding ways as a community to move forward,” said Ashley Brown, co-executive director and co-founder of the Lee County Remembrance Project.

The inaugural Day of Remembrance Ceremony was further celebrated with a performance of literature, a gospel soloist and a reading of an award-winning essay.

The performance of literature was presented by the Auburn University Mosaic Theatre Company, a project that creates work about issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The troupe of seven students and two professors performed a stylistic reading of local historical journalistic articles written about the lynchings that took place in Lee County.

“We tried to figure out a way to include a poetic pushback response from the African American community that was not given a voice in the public discourse at that time,” said Tess Carr, co-artistic director of the Mosaic Theatre Company and professor at Auburn University.

The performance was written by students and professors of the group, that integrated media from the late 1800s and current events, which include the phrase said by one of the students, “Hip-hop to gangster rap, toys to guns,”.

This is about the murder of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old African American boy, who was killed in Ohio after a police officer mistook a toy gun Rice was carrying as a real firearm.

“For our students, they’re not just getting up there and doing a performance about any old thing. This is intense material they have to sit with, understand and honor,” said Carr.

Another integral portion of the ceremony was reading the winning essay from the Racial Justice Essay competition.

This competition allowed 9-12th grade students from public schools in Lee County to write an essay that examines the history of a specific racial injustice topic and its legacy today.

The winner, JaNiah Hoskins, wrote about the history and current issues of voter suppression for African American Alabama residents.

The competition was scored on the student’s vision of justice, knowledge of content, its connection to the present, ability to engage the reader and clarity and organization.

“When you see the voice of the youth connecting with the elders who were directly affected and living in that time, it makes you realize this is a powerful thing,” said Abdul-Khaliq Murtadha, co-artistic director of the Mosaic Theatre Company, and professor at Auburn University.

The ceremony also included a performance of “Deep River”, a traditional African American spiritual song of hope and longing, by an Auburn University gospel choir member, Kourtney Clay.

The Day of Remembrance concluded with a prayer from Apostle Carolyn Morton, chaplain of the NAACP Lee County Branch.