Fire trucks, street sweepers, ambulances and more: Touch-A-Truck 2021 to bring dozens of vehicles to Opelika’s downtown

Opelika’s downtown will be filled with police cruisers, fire trucks, ambulances and much more at Saturday’s Touch-A-Truck event.

The free event will feature dozens of different vehicles for families to touch, climb in and ask questions about from 9 a.m.-noon, coinciding with Burger Wars in downtown Opelika.

“There’ll be everything from emergency response trucks, fire trucks, ambulances, schoolbuses, but then there will also be really unique vehicles like a Humvee from the National Guard, moving trucks and 18-wheelers and everything in between,” said Ken Ward, executive director of Opelika Main Street. “It’s just a great way for kids and families to explore these vehicles, and kids will be able to go inside of many of them and honk the horns.”

The majority of the vehicles on display for this year’s event will on South Railroad Avenue along with portions of South Eighth Street and South Ninth Street dedicated to the trucks as well as other activities for kids to enjoy.