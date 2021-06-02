Fire trucks, street sweepers, ambulances and more: Touch-A-Truck 2021 to bring dozens of vehicles to Opelika’s downtown

Opelika’s downtown will be filled with police cruisers, fire trucks, ambulances and much more at Saturday’s Touch-A-Truck event.
The free event will feature dozens of different vehicles for families to touch, climb in and ask questions about from 9 a.m.-noon, coinciding with Burger Wars in downtown Opelika.
“There’ll be everything from emergency response trucks, fire trucks, ambulances, schoolbuses, but then there will also be really unique vehicles like a Humvee from the National Guard, moving trucks and 18-wheelers and everything in between,” said Ken Ward, executive director of Opelika Main Street. “It’s just a great way for kids and families to explore these vehicles, and kids will be able to go inside of many of them and honk the horns.”
The majority of the vehicles on display for this year’s event will on South Railroad Avenue along with portions of South Eighth Street and South Ninth Street dedicated to the trucks as well as other activities for kids to enjoy.
“We’ll also have a lot of new activities this year,” Ward said. “We’ll have a coloring station for kids, an animal display from the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center and we’ll also be having pony rides from Jubilee Farms. There’s just something for everybody out there, and we encourage everyone to bring the whole family.”
Along with providing fun for the family, Ward said he encourages visitors to this year’s Touch-A-Truck to wander around Opelika and visit the stores, restaurants and burger joints that the city’s downtown has to offer.
“These events bring traffic into our downtown, and it really is able to expose people to our city that might not have been to our downtown before,” Ward said. “We encourage everyone to make a day out of it and enjoy the downtown atmosphere.”