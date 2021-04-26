 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Avenue railroad crossing in Opelika temporarily closed for repairs
0 Comments
breaking

First Avenue railroad crossing in Opelika temporarily closed for repairs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
First Avenue Detour Opelika

Drivers will have to take a detour while work is being done on the railroad crossing at First Avenue in Opelika.

 City of Opelika

The railroad crossing at First Avenue in Opelika is closed beginning Monday morning and possibly Tuesday for repairs, according to the city of Opelika.

While railway company Norfolk Southern completes repairs to the crossing, drivers will be required to take detours around the work.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mars helicopter makes another successful flight

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert