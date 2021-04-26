First Avenue railroad crossing in Opelika temporarily closed for repairs

The railroad crossing at First Avenue in Opelika is closed beginning Monday morning and possibly Tuesday for repairs, according to the city of Opelika.
While railway company Norfolk Southern completes repairs to the crossing, drivers will be required to take detours around the work.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Alex Hosey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today